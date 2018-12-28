Can you believe that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married since 2014? Which, in celeb years, is basically a lifetime? Huge kudos to them for keeping things real. And at this year's Kardashian Christmas Eve party, there was a particular song that brought the couple straight back to the day they got married: John Legend's "All Of Me," which was Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first dance song at their wedding (cue the adorable sobbing). Our girl Kim posted the sweetest tribute on social media, and the pictures will make you want to slow dance with someone ASAP.

As we all know, Kim Kardashian threw one hell of a Christmas Eve party this year. According to People, the decor was over-the-top, including fake snow that covered the entire property, fake mountains, and igloos, which basically screams winter wonderland. The guest list was equally extravagant, including her immediate family — Kris Jenner, her husband, Kanye, Kim's sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie — and some famous friends like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator and John Legend. No big deal, right?

And it was EGOT winner John Legend who performed a private concert for the guests, per People, and sang his hit "All Of Me." Kardashian took to Instagram in the early morning hours of Dec. 28 to post some photo highlights of her little family from her party, including photos of her children, as well as a gorgeous photo of her and West sharing an intimate dance together to their wedding song. She wrote,

Some pics from our Christmas Eve Party. We danced to “All Of Me” since the last time we heard @johnlegend sing this live it was at our wedding for our first dance!

BRB, sobbing.

It's so amazing to see Kim and Kanye's family (as well as all of the Kardashian-Jenners) growing up, and their 2018 Christmas card showed off all of their beautiful families. While the card didn't have every family member (Kendall, Kris, and Rob, where are you?), it did have all of the siblings' children: Mason, Dream, True, Penelope, Reign, Stormi, Chicago, Saint, and North. According to an Instagram post by Kim, the reason why not everyone was able to be in the card was because of last-minute planning. She wrote:

This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we're [sic] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.

For a "last minute" photo shoot, this portrait came out pretty damn perfect if you ask me, even if Kendall didn't make the cut. But don't stress, sister Khloé commented on the Christmas card post explaining Kendall's absence, writing, "She’s 23 lol, she’s living her best life!! She’s good."

Living her best life, indeed.

So, while we desperately wish we were all invited to the Kardashian Christmas Eve party to watch Kim and Kanye reminisce on their first wedding dance, at least we were blessed with some pretty gorgeous photos. And hey, New Year's Eve is just around the corner, so I'll be anxiously checking my mailbox for a last-minute invite.