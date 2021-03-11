For those of you still holding onto Kimye, I come bearing heart-breaking news. According to a March 10 Page Six report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly aren’t speaking, even though they are still co-parenting amicably. A source told the publication, “Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’" Yikes.

You may be wondering how these two can raise their four kids (North, 7; Chicago, 3; Saint, 5; and Psalm, 1) if they're not speaking. “She leaves the house, and he arrives and hangs out with the kids," the Page Six source reportedly said. "They have an army of nannies, so the transition is easy.”

While their relationship is strained, Kardashian is ensuring that her soon-to-be-ex-husband is getting plenty of face time with their kids, the source said. Likewise, when People reported Kardashian had filed for divorce on Feb. 19, a source said, "Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants. She has never threatened to keep him from the kids." Looks like Kardashian is staying true to her word.

Based on insider reports, a key reason why West and Kardashian are going their separate ways is due to differing visions for their family's future. "[Kim Kardashian] wants to keep living in L.A., create the best life for the kids and focus on her work passions. They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," a source reportedly told People on January 14. "And Kim is OK with it."

The report went on to outline how, despite harmonious social media posts over 2020, sources told People the relationship was breaking down behind the scenes. Kardashian had reportedly "lost patience" with West's "antics" — including his controversial statements about abortion and his run for president— amid her studying to become a lawyer and running her businesses. "She will do everything she can for the kids to have a great relationship with Kanye," the January source reportedly said. "She just doesn't want to be married to him."

If nothing else, Kimye fans, be glad that West and Kardashian are finding a way to make co-parenting work despite their differences.