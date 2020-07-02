Just as rumors have been starting to circulate that she's getting back together with her infamously unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian posted a quote about loyalty to her Instagram Stories. "Don't talk to me about loyalty; I'm still here holding secrets for people who are throwing dirt on my name," she cryptically wrote in white text over a black backdrop on July 1.

Then, as if things couldn't possibly get more shady, Kardashian penned what very clearly seemed to be a jab at Thompson: "Your greatest test will be how you handle people who mishandled you," she wrote in black text over a white backdrop. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Kardashian and Thompson for comment on their current relationship status, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

ICYMI: Thompson "mishandled" Kardashian pretty badly when they were together. First, in April 2018, the Daily Mail released footage of Thompson packing on the PDA with a mystery woman at a New York City nightclub while Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their daughter. By May of that same year, Us Weekly had claimed Thompson had reportedly cheated on Kardashian with five different women. They chose to stay together despite the cheating rumors, which only grew from there, until things reached a boiling point when Thompson reportedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner's then-best friend Jordyn Woods over Valentine's Day weekend 2019.

That incident was the last straw for Kardashian. While it's unclear whether or not she was officially with Thompson when the incident took place, Kardashian has definitely kept her romantic distance from him ever since. That being said, the two have been seemingly doing a great job at co-parenting their daughter True as platonic friends.

But things may have taken a turn in quarantine. "Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now," a source reportedly told E! News on July 1 of her current relationship status with Thompson. "He seems committed and has made changes."

That being said, Kardashian is reportedly still nervous to dive all in. "Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow," the source reportedly explained. "The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful."

And, of course, life in quarantine is no indication of how things will be when he's back on the road. "Khloe realizes when Tristan goes back to playing basketball and on the road, everything will change," the source reportedly continued. "She isn't getting ahead of herself and she is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True."

Well, here's to hoping that Kardashian follows her own advice and is careful about how she handles her relationship with Thompson.