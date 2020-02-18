True Thompson is growing up so quickly, and I'm convinced she gets more adorable by the second. Whether she's hanging out with her cousins, cuddling her favorite Elmo stuffed animal, or posing for selfies with mom Khloé Kardashian, True is pure joy. Luckily for fans, many of the tot's cutest moments are documented on social media, like Khloé Kardashian's video of True dancing, which will instantly bring a smile to your face.

True was living her very best life on Monday, Feb. 17, just moving and grooving around the house when Kardashian snapped an Instagram Story of the little one dancing to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling." True definitely could not stop feeling as the tune played loudly in the background. True literally had the opposite of the Monday blues, and her energy was not lost on Kardashian, who audibly enjoyed her daughter's sweet performance.

As True clapped her hands, shook her bottom, and stomped her feet to the beat, Kardashian cheered her on. "Wooo," Kardashian squealed as True reacted to the praise by smiling and running around the room.

Watch the short video below and try not to crack a smile as True feels the music in her bones.

True is no stranger to Timberlake's tune, which is an original song from one of her favorite movies: Trolls. True hammed it up for the camera at Stormi's second birthday party in early February as she interacted with life-size Trolls characters. True held tight to a Poppy doll as she explored the amusement park-themed birthday bash.

Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

True even had a dance session with Poppy at one point during the night.

True is certainly a ball of energy and her dance moves are giving me life. True's big personality and dance moves are sure to grow even more adorable as time goes on, and, thankfully, fans can count on Kardashian to share them all with her followers.