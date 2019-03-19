It’s been just about a month since Khloé Kardashian learned that her ex Tristan Thompson allegedly hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods. And in that time, Kardashian has become a single mom on the path toward a more fulfilling future. Now that she’s free of her troubled relationship with Thompson, Kardashian is showing fans a much more positive outlook than ever before and she’s even tweeting about how worthwhile all the struggle has been! Khloé Kardashian's tweet about what made the Tristan drama worth all the hassle is really sweet.

In a recent Twitter exchange, a sympathetic fan tweeted Kardashian to say that they hoped the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star would find a boyfriend worthy of her one day. “I genuinely hope @khloekardashian meets someone one day that treats her with the respect she deserves. She’s been through more shiddy relationships than any one person deserves. At least she got baby True 💕✨,” the fan tweeted.

Kardashian saw the tweet and shared that all the drama surrounding her relationship with Thompson was made worth it by one thing and one thing only. “Baby True made it all worth it 💕💕 Thank you for your beautiful message,” Kardashian responded.

Check out Kardashian’s tweet about what made all the Tristan drama worthwhile:

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has responded to a fan with a message about her, True, and the situation with Thompson. Just a few days ago, on March 15, Kardashian responded to a fan on Twitter who encouraged her to keep raising True the best way she knows how even without Thompson. “Hunny keep raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom. You’re doing great. Keep ya head up,” the fan said.

Kardashian responded with a lot of gratitude and the promise that she and Thompson would always put True first. “Thank you love! You’re so very sweet,” Kardashian wrote. “But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

Those tweets were seemingly in response to reports that Thompson was skipping out on quality time with True. According to a March 13 report from Us Weekly, a source close to the situation claimed that Kardashian was “upset” with Thompson for not seeing True. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back.

“Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life,” Us Weekly’s source said, before adding, “Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’”

Well, if Kardashian’s recent tweets are any indication, it seems like she’s both expressing gratitude for all the support she’s receiving from fans as well as dispelling rumors that there’s any bitterness between her and Thompson. And that’s a fantastic way to handle all this, especially for True who’ll probably learn of all this drama when she gets older.