Khloé Kardashian is known to speak her mind, and fans love that about her. For the past few months, Kardashian seemed to be more focused on her daughter, True, and her family life, and wasn't engaging with online trolls no matter how much they bugged her. That all changed on Friday, Oct. 2, when Kardashian caught wind of a rude comment and decided to hit back. Khloé Kardashian's response to plastic surgery rumors was a classy clapback.

Kardashian has been living her quarantined life to the fullest with True and Tristan Thompson over the past few months, but that didn't stop her from sharing her thoughts after being accused of altering her looks with surgery. Kardashian posted a series of pics to Instagram on Oct. 2, that showed her bronzed up and looking fiercely into the camera. Commenters had a variety of things to say about Kardashian's look. Some called her stunning, and others slammed her for her ever-changing appearance.

It was when one person wrote, "Money spent well," that Kardashian hit back. "The shade of it all," Kardashian replied with three crying-laughing emojis. While it didn't seem like Kardashian took the comment too seriously, she later spoke out on Twitter addressing all of the haters who continually have something negative to say about her.

"I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be," Kardashian wrote. "I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things."

The following day, Kardashian tweeted about learning to take a step back from social media and live in the moment.

"Pay attention. Stay present. This moment right now is what matters!" Kardashian tweeted. "Collect your memories and hold them in your heart. Put your phone down from time to time and LIVVVEEEEEE. Really live!!"

One Twitter user replied to Kardashian saying they were glad her reason for not being on social media as much as she used to be isn't because of people's nasty comments, but the reality star was honest, saying that the hate contributed to her decision.

"That was a huge part of it," she wrote. "Why willingly go somewhere where it’s all toxic and heavy? We have choices and I choose to be surrounded by positivity and live as much as possible. True is a huge influence for me trying to be better. Always."

People will always have something negative to say, but props to Kardashian for making the decision to put her happiness first and not focus on negativity.