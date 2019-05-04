In my opinion, no mother should have to explain her parenting decisions to uninvolved parties, but Khloé Kardashian did just that — and with a surprising amount of grace — while clapping back at a mommy-shamer on Thursday, May 2. While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is no stranger to fielding constant criticism, a comment that one Instagram follower left on her account rubbed her the wrong way — and she decided to set the record straight. Khloé Kardashian’s response to criticism of her using a nanny firmly but politely corrected the commenter's assumptions while wishing her a "happy and blessed day," and TBH, I'm surprised by how maturely she handled things.

The exchange went down on Thursday, May 2, per People, when an Instagram user decided to leave a nasty comment on a Khloé Kardashian fan account's photo of the mom-of-one out with her daughter True and True's nanny.

"Khloé acts like she can’t go anywhere without her nanny," the user wrote on the photo from user @Kloe.Kardash. "Nanny is in every pic and place she goes. She can mother on her own, we all do it!"

She continued, "What a joke. She literally can’t go to the market, a party, or lunch without her nanny Wtf."

I'm guessing that KoKo is no stranger to receiving commentary on her lifestyle, relationship, her parenting choices, and everything in between (after all, she lives life in the public eye), but she took to the comments section to clap back at the woman's assumptions while setting the record straight.

The star took the high road as she responded, "I can go anywhere and everywhere with whom I choose to. I choose to treat everybody like family that is in my house. I choose to invite whoever wants to come to fun outings." In other words, it's absolutely 100% none of our business whom she chooses to spend time with, whether it's her daughter's nanny or a friend.

The fitness guru continued, "We all love and enjoy the farmers market and it's so fun to go places and create memories together."

She then turned her attention to the commenter herself and put the adage "killing with kindness" to work.

"I hope you have a happy and blessed day," Kardashian added. "I also hope that you are very kind to the ones that are kind to you. The ones that are not, probably need your kindness even more."

It's a very personal choice whether or not a new mom decides to hire additional help for her child, and everybody's situation and additional responsibilities are different. Again, it's far from the first time that the TV personality has been the subject of mom-shaming. Back in February, followers somehow managed to equate Khloé's long nails with bad parenting, writing comments like, "How do you change diapers and dress your child with those nails? Crazy."

Kardashian, who's said long nails give her "energy," clapped back, "It’s annoying when people talk about my nails. Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope."

Thursday's exchange is just another reminder that Kardashian is figuring things out and doing what works best for her like any new mom, so enough with the unsolicited parenting advice.