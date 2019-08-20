Social media is the place to share all the photos from your amazing vacay, extravagant birthday bash, and other special moments with your loved ones, right? Well, it looks like some folks will have a problem with that if you're a celebrity like Khloé Kardashian, on vacay, with your own child. Can you believe it? But, KoKo wasn't listening to the haters. In fact, Khloé Kardashian's response to accusations she uses True as an "accessory" was truly epic.

On Aug. 19 Kardashian posted a slew of FOMO-inducing pictures on the 'Gram. She's in the Bahamas soaking up the sun and playing with her little one True. In one photo, the mother-daughter duo showcased their matching leopard swimmies. In a carousel post, KoKo and True are snapped building sandcastles all the while making my heart flutter with the amount of cuteness in one photo. In another sweet snap, KoKo carried True along the beach in matching light blue ensembles and they are both looking out at the horizon, clearly enjoying the view and minding their own business. But of course, the way the internet would have it, a few people decided to drop their unsolicited opinion about KoKo enjoying a day with her precious and omg-I-could-just-pinch-your-cheeks-kind-of-cute daughter. Ugh.

One internet troll even accused the 35-year-old mom of using True as an "accessory."

"U do know that your baby isn’t an accessory right?” they wrote under the serene snap. Kardashian noticed the comment and was quick to respond, rightfully defending her right to post pictures of her own child on her own social media, for crying out loud.

"Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?” she started. Let's be real, she'd be d*mned if she did and d*mned if she didn't.

"I am her mother and we will celebrate life together everyday," continued KoKo. "True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER."

Khloé Kardashian / Instagram

Well said, girl. Honestly, when did we get to a time when mothers are condemned for taking photos with their own children on vacation?! Many of Kardashian's followers seem to agree, with 2000 people liking the comment and hundreds co-signing her reply.

"Geez she's taking pictures with her baby. What's wrong with that?" wrote one fan. "Millions of parents post vacation pics with their children.....it’s a very normal thing to do," replied another. "Keep doing things with your daughter. She is the only thing that matters now and forever. Don't let anyone to put you down," encouraged another. Aww, I can feel the support.

Khloé Kardashian / Instagram

There was also my personal fave: "Someone always have something negative to say. Get a life out of the internet." My thoughts exactly.

Listen people, notes for a happier life, take up a hobby. Oh, and I strongly suggest spending some time making amazing memories with your own loved ones rather than judge someone else who's making memories with theirs." Sound good? Cool.