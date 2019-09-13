True Thompson is cute as heck, and truer words have never been spoken. Khloé Kardashian is obsessed with posting photos of her daughter, and honestly, thank goodness for that because I live for True Thompson content. The post recent addition to this lexicon of truly adorable photos is Khloé Kardashian's photo of True in her pink fashion week outfit. Clearly, she's taking some modeling tips from auntie Kendall Jenner!

Fashion week might have ended on Wednesday, Sept. 11, but True Thompson is carrying her best lewks well into the weekend. Kardashian posted a photo of her 17-month-old daughter on Instagram on Sept. 12 that showed her posing among throw pillows. In the shot, little True is wearing a light pink onesie with silver accents, pink combat boots, a pink Louis Vuitton purse, and instead of sporting a tutu around her waist, the tutu is like a shawl around her shoulders. Why I have never thought of this is truly a monstrous failure on my part. My extra a** demands more than what I've been doing. I need to work harder.

Anyway, back to True. Kardashian posted the cute as heck photo on Instagram and captioned it, "Fashion week."

What a cute little nugget!

Auntie Kourtney Kardashian slid into the comments section saying, "Stop it I can't take it." That's basically the same thing everyone else was commenting on this most. What can she say? True has a huge fanbase, and she's giving the people what they want.

Kardashian spent this whole summer posting the cutest photos of True. Like this photo of her and Chicago West on vacation, for example.

Look at this shot of True with her sunglasses on and sipping her water and tell me this isn't a whole vacation mood.

And these shots of True and Kardashian in matching leopard? Get the f*ck out of here.

These photos of True chilling at home are just joyful.

And this pic of True showing off her PJs?! Goodbye.

Kardashian has some professional photos of True taken this summer, and in an Instagram post showing off one of those shots, Kardashian gushed over how camera-ready her daughter is and warned Kendall Jenner about her niece coming for her modeling crown.

"You guys 😍😍😍 I cant handle this!" Kardashian wrote in her caption. "I’m so annoying I know but I’m obsessed 😍😍😍 She has the smile down!! Auntie Kenny.... baby True is coming for you!"

Keeping Up With The Kardashians just kicked off its 17th season on Sunday, Sept. 8, and Kardashian and True were the stars of the episode. In the season premiere, True's first birthday party went down. There was a bunch of drama leading up to the party, considering it would be the first time Kardashian and Tristan Thompson would be at a public event together since their breakup.

Kardashian didn't even want Thompson to be at the party, but ultimately decided to let him attend so True could have her dad with her on her big day. They even got an (awkward) family photo together, but it's not as cute as True's fashion week shot. Sorry, Tristan! It be like that sometimes.