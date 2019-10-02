I'm all for Khloé Kardashian's confidence and truthfully don't blame her for silencing the haters. Whether it's how she dresses her daughter, True, criticism of her dating choices, or the way she looks, the reality star simply can't catch a break. So, why did Khloé Kardashian's Instagram selfie lead her to disable the comments this time? I'll tell you my guess.

It all started on Sept. 30 when Kardashian kicked off the new week with an "old photo" of herself. In the snap, she looks calm and collected with her blonde hair in a half-up, half-down ponytail styled by Clyde Haygood and a full face of makeup by Hrush Achemyan. I see you, girl!

While Kardashian noted in the caption that she likes the picture of herself, her followers were not on the same page, leading trolls to slam her for supposedly looking unrecognizable. Kardashian put an end to the hate she was receiving by disabling the comments underneath her post, though it's unclear if her choice to turn off the comments was in response to the backlash.

But, let's be serious. The damage was already done, and people continued to share their opinions about the pic on Twitter.

"Is it just me or @khloekardashian did something to her face????? This is not a hate tweet, I love Koko she’s the realest but there’s really something diff about this selfie of hers," one concerned social media user wrote.

Can everyone just give Koko a break already? She's had a rough enough year. If she wants to play around with FaceTune, let her.

Despite the backlash she got for the pic, Kardashian also received more than one million likes on the post, including one from her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Thompson, who has been embroiled in multiple cheating scandals throughout his relationship with Kardashian which ultimately led to their breakup, has been all up in his former flame's Instagram page in recent weeks.

After Kardashian shared a series of sultry photos recreating the late Anna Nicole Smith's iconic Guess campaign, Thompson wrote, "Perfection," adding the heart eyes emoji.

Days later, he gushed, "The sun is [shining] bright on a beautiful [diamond]," on a pic of Kardashian.

I think we can all agree he's reaching hard for a reaction right now, perhaps because he's not winning any points with fans on the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians? (Like, hello, did you expect this to end well?)

Regardless of what you think of her photos, Kardashian's been taking the high road when it comes to keeping her cool on social media. While the scandal plays out on KUWTK each Sunday night, Kardashian is open about moving past the drama.

"I am grateful every day for my family, health, strength, job, home etc. I try to give thanks daily 4the little things that essentially r the biggest," Kardashian tweeted earlier this month. "Never get tired of doing little things 4 others. sometimes those little things occupy the biggest part of our [heart]. God is GREAT."

Go on with your bad self, Koko! Don't let anyone dull your light.