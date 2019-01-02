Khloé Kardashian is dropping some serious nuggets of wisdom on social media right now. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 1 to encourage fans to fight for what they want. And some of her sentiments could be interpreted as a nod to her beau Tristan Thompson. Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram about fighting for what you want definitely seems like it could be related to her relationship with Thompson.

“If you don’t fight for what you want, then don’t cry for what you lost,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Your negative thoughts are the enemy, no one else, if you made peace with yourself, your arguments would end with everyone.”

The message, which could be a clue about her rekindled relationship with Thompson, was part of a slew of Instagram Stories showing Kardashian enjoying New Year’s celebrations. Kardashian and Thompson headed out to Rumor Bar & Grill in Cleveland, Ohio to ring in the new year together and they looked very much in love while doing it. In some of Kardashian’s Instagram Stories, you can see her and Thompson enjoying some New Year’s festivities including music and drinks.

Here’s a look at Kardashian’s message urging fans to fight for what they want:

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

So, is her Instagram Story about Thompson? Well, given how close the couple seems to be these days, especially after their tumultuous year, it seems like Kardashian is saying they both fought to save their relationship. And if that’s the case, then that’s a really positive and encouraging message to put out there for the new year.

Like I mentioned before, Kardashian and Thompson rang in the new year together and seemed really happy during their night out. Here’s a video of them kissing as the clock struck midnight on New Year's day that Kardashian posted to her Instagram Story:

In a Dec. 31 Instagram post, Kardashian reflected on 2018 with a compilation of images from the year. The post was captioned with a lengthy message about how strong she is and how she overcame a lot of obstacles over the course of the year.

“My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high,” Kardashian wrote before adding, “This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever!”

Here’s a look at Kardashian’s entire post:

It’s obvious from that post, as well as her Instagram Stories, that Kardashian feels 2018 challenged her in totally unexpected ways. She also seems to feel like fighting for the life she wants has made her a stronger person. And honestly, that’s such a great message. What a positive way to start the new year!

Overall, it looks as though Kardashian has really found a new sense of confidence, strength, and personal power in spite of having a rough 2018. I’m sure 2019 is going to be a great year for her, Thompson, and their daughter True now that some of the family’s past issues have been somewhat worked out! Good for them!