Khloé Kardashian just made a major sub-post about love on her Instagram account and, subsequently, her comments section is in shambles. That's because Khloé Kardashian's IG quote about rushing into love has to be about Tristan, right? Or, could it be about Lamar, 'cause that was a quick ship too! Maybe, someone new? Either way, KoKo basically admitted she falls in love fast and her followers did what they do best, provide unsolicited commentary and opinions about her personal life. Comes with the celebrity territory...

Here's how it all started: On Wednesday morning, June 26, Kardashian posted a quote to her Instagram. It was a simple pink background (because, y'know, pink pastels are her aesthetic) with lyrics from Elvis Presley's "I Can't Help Falling In Love With You" on it, which read: "Wise men say, only fools rush in." The caption of the post read, "I can't help falling in love with you."

Cute. However, taking into account the rough patch KoKo's been going through with True's father, Tristan Thompson, the quote has her followers in their feelings.

To jog your memory, Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian right before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Paparazzi snapped photos of what looked like Thompson making out with various women on different occasions. Then, there was the whole kiss (or reported makeout session) with Jordyn Woods, the BFF of Kardashian's younger sister Kylie Jenner.

To make matters worse, KoKo dealt with a pregnancy scare just weeks before the cheating scandal broke.

“I’m happy that I’m not pregnant because I didn’t want to be, but with that being said, now I’m like, ‘Why the f*ck am I nauseous all the time?'" she said in the penultimate episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 16. "I almost wish I was, so I could say that’s why I’m nauseous." As you could have guessed, it was migraines that were making Kardashian sick, not another pregnancy.

Anyway, Thompson does not seem to have the best track record in the trust department and with Kardashian's latest post seemingly acknowledging that she rushes into relationships, fans wanted to remind KoKo of it.

One fan wrote, "But not with Tristan..."

Another lectured, "Well thm [sic] you’re a damn fool, knowing how you rushed your relationship with you know who."

While another user just laid it all out. "So sis you're saying that you were a fool to rush into a relationship with a man who had just left his pregnant gf to start another relationship with you!?!?"

I also think some fans may be on the defense considering Kardashian's track record of falling in love super duper quick in the past.

According to a source at People, Kardashian started casually dating Thompson while seeing other people in September 2016. "It’s unclear for now if it’s going to turn [into] anything super serious, but for now they’re having a good time together,” the source said. By the end of October 2016, the pair made it Instagram official.

Then, if we take it back to 2009, Kardashian dated Lamar Odom for nine days before getting engaged to him. They married one month later. Some people just fall mad fast.

Unfortunately, both of these relationships ended with very public splits and a broken-hearted KoKo. So, yeah, fans are kinda sensitive about the implications of this Instagram, especially if Kardashian is somehow hinting that she's ready to overlook Thompson's shortcomings for the sake of love. Hunty, it ain't worth it. In the end, I hope she falls in love with whoever makes her truly happy... and doesn't cheat on her repeatedly. Is that too much to ask?