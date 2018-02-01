Let's be real, people — push-ups are the freaking worst. Don't get me wrong, I've always wanted to be a total beast that can pump out a her push-ups with ease, but alas, every time I do more than five, I low-key feel like I might die. So, I've declared Khloé Kardashian's arm workout my new favorite exercise, mainly because it's a total game-changer for all the push-up haters of the world.

According to Cosmopolitan, prior to her pregnancy, doing push-ups on a Swiss workout ball was one of Kardashian's go-to moves, and she absolutely swears by this modified version of the challenging arm exercise.

What is a Swiss ball, you may ask? Well, sadly, I was informed that it has nothing to do with the spherical and decadent Lindt chocolate truffles, and everything to do with a bouncy stability ball that can be used for a variety of strength- and balance-based exercises — the more you know, people. The more you know.

On her blog, Kardashian said she has her trusty Swiss ball to thank for totally transforming her typical upper-body workouts and helping her sculpt strong arms, sans standard push-ups.

There are lots of benefits that come with incorporating a Swiss ball into your workouts, so Khloé Kardashian's advice here is actually pretty on point.

According to LIVESTRONG, adding a Swiss ball to some of your routine workouts can help reduce back pain and even improve the stability of your back overall, as it requires you to use certain muscle fibers that you wouldn't normally be focusing on without the ball being part of the equation.

If you're specifically pumping out some push-ups atop your Swiss ball, like our girl Khloé, you'll reap the advantages of some major core engagement and the increased focus and strength required to maintain your balance (while simultaneously sculpting your upper body, of course). Plus, regular push-ups work your shoulders, upper chest muscles, back, and even your legs — so yeah, kind of like your entire body. But using a Swiss ball raises the bar even more by requiring some added effort within the backs of your arms and your lower chest (which wouldn't be working as hard if you were to do the exercise on the ground).

Sounds difficult AF, I know. I'm personally sweating just thinking about it. But believe it or not, Swiss ball push-ups are actually often easier than your typical push-up, and they're a great way to start getting into more challenging push-up variations, if that's something you're working toward.

If you're truly anti-push-up in any way, shape, or form, don't sweat it — there are so many other exercises you can do with the help of a Swiss ball.

For a lower body workout, you can include stability ball squats, hamstring curls, and ball lunges into your routine, just to name a few. But if you want to stick to upper-body strengthening (while avoiding push-ups at all costs), you could try some Swiss ball standing planks, back extensions, or even tricep dips.

But here's the best part of it all if you're looking for something easy: Simply sitting on a Swiss ball throughout the day can challenge your stability and balance, which helps improve your core strength over time. Bouncing up and down on the Swiss ball isn't frowned upon either, and honestly, I can confirm that it's a great time.

So if you want to follow Khloé Kardashian's sage advice and add a Swiss ball into your workout routine, but you're not really feeling the whole push-up thing, just know that there are literally so many other ways to use the workout prop. And if you're admittedly lazy AF, just sitting around on that big bouncy sphere while you get sh*t done at your desk still counts as exercise — as long as you keep bouncing, that is.