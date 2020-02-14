Every Valentine's Day, all eyes are on the Kardashians' Instagrams to see how the family possibly tops their previous festivities. Last year, Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian with a living room filled with roses and a live performance by Kenny G. As fans wait to hear all about West's gift for his wife this year, Khloé Kardashian's 2020 Valentine's Day gifts for Kim are keeping fans entertained, because they hilariously shout out West.

On Feb. 14, Kim shared some of her family's Valentine's Day surprises on her Instagram Story. The star revealed her mother, Kris Jenner, surprised North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with a collection of Valentine's Day gifts, which she does every year. This time, Jenner gave her grandchildren giant teddy bears, "XO" cupcakes, and more, while she gave Kim chocolate she and her late father used to share with each other years ago. Chris Ford of Butter Love and Hard Work in Los Angeles also surprised Kim and her family with a heart-shaped chocolate box that you literally have to break open with a hammer in order to dig into it. Kim's children were more than excited to do the honors.

Watch Kim's videos showing off her gifts below.

In her IG Story, Kim said Khloé gave her and the kids gifts, too. Each of Khloé's presents was so thoughtful, as she put in a lot of effort to nail everyone's interests. For example, she gave Chicago a cat-themed gift bag, while she gave Saint a dinosaur-themed one. As for Kim, Khloé wrapped her sister's gifts in wrapping paper with West's face all over it. "Happy Valentine's Day, Keeks! I love you madly! Koko," the card read.

"I can't even believe she got me something. How cute is this wrapping paper?" Kim gushed.

See the iconic wrapping paper below.

After admiring the wrapping paper, Kim ripped it open, revealing a beautiful heart-shaped jewelry box underneath.

INSTAGRAM

Khloé definitely came through with the Valentine's Day gifts this year. I'm sure the kids will find a place for their presents somewhere in their epic playroom.