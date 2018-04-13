Khloé Kardashian Has Forgiven Tristan Thompson, According To A New Report
I'm on a rollercoaster of emotions right now, and it looks like it's not going to slow down any time soon. The highs: Khloé Kardashian had a baby! And she was surrounded by friends and family. The lows: Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on her while pregnant, and possibly not just once. So yeah, it's safe to say that I'm feeling a few things right now. But nothing is making me more stunned than a new report that says Khloé Kardashian has forgiven Tristan Thompson already. Yes, you read that correctly.
Thompson was seen reportedly kissing an unnamed woman in New York City on Saturday, April 7, just days before Khloé gave birth. The Daily Mail claims that video footage shows the two getting up close and personal, though Thompson's hoodie blocked the cameras view from seeing the whole thing unfold. After this video was released, TMZ claimed to have obtained surveillance footage of Thompson reportedly hanging out with three women at a hookah lounge back in October of 2017, when Kardashian was three months pregnant. In the video, you see what appears to be Thompson kissing one woman, and provocatively touching another's chest. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams regarding both The Daily Mail and TMZ's report but did not hear back by the time of publication.
So now, just days after all of these reports about Thompson are coming out, Kardashian is apparently over the entire scandal and is just focused on her overwhelming happiness with her daughter and that "absolutely nothing else matters." According to People, a Kardashian family source says:
Hold up. What? She's not even slightly mad at the fact that her daughter's father was reportedly caught with other women on multiple occasions, all while she was pregnant?
The source continued, saying,
Kardashian has been incredibly candid about her love and appreciation for Thompson in the past, so perhaps it's because she has such a love for him that she's willing to forgive (a very foreign idea to me). On her app, she told fans how she knew Tristan Thompson was "The One." She wrote,
She added,
Look, it's up to Kardashian to figure out how to navigate this situation, and if she wants to forgive her man for her family's sake, then that's her prerogative.