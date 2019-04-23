KFC is putting a new twist on the term "popcorn chicken," guys. Why is that? It's because one of the company's latest offerings is literally covered in popcorn. Before you get too excited, I'll tell you right off the bat that it's only available in Hong Kong right now. Still, KFC Hong Kong's Popcorn Crispy Chicken looks delicious, and I'm crossing my fingers that it'll be available stateside soon. Until then, I'll have to admire the popcorn chicken dish from afar. Once you learn more about the limited-time snack, I bet you'll agree that it looks "finger lickin' good."

Before I get into detail about the Popcorn Crispy Chicken, let's talk about a different "popcorn" item that's available at KFC: Popcorn Nuggets. Yes, Popcorn Nuggets are currently on the menu, but they're nothing like Popcorn Crispy Chicken. To sum it up, Popcorn Nuggets are bite-sized pieces of all-white meat. Popcorn Crispy Chicken, on the other hand, is literally made with popcorn. According to Brand Eating, the exclusive fried chicken is even battered and then breaded with it. Therefore, it's safe to say that KFC is totally changing the game when it comes to actual "popcorn chicken."

I'm so here for it, y'all.

Elite Daily reached out to KFC for more information on the limited-time snack, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Still, KFC Hong Kong's website provides enough details to get you hungry. According to the site, Hong Kong customers can currently buy the Popcorn Crispy Chicken in three different ways, including two Meal Sets and a Bucket Meal.

Based off of KFC Hong Kong's webpage, the first Meal Set comes with two pieces of Popcorn Crispy Chicken, a side of caramel-flavored sauce (yum), Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, and a medium soft drink. When translated to USD, it costs a little less than $6. The second Meal Set contains a bit more than the first, though. Per KFC, it includes two pieces of Popcorn Crispy Chicken (and caramel-flavored sauce, of course), Mushroom Rice, an Egg Tart, and a medium soft drink. That one comes in at a little over $6 — but both are great deals, if you ask me.

The Popcorn Crispy Chicken Bucket Meal, on the other hand, is perfect for parties. According to KFC, it includes assorted fried chicken flavors (including two Popcorns), three Hot Wings, two sides of Mushroom Rice, three Egg Tarts, Hot Shots, and three medium soft drinks. Therefore, if you're planning on visiting Hong Kong with your buddies, you might want to give this option a try. Unlike the Meal Sets — which cost about $6 each — the Bucket Meal costs about $20.

As I previously mentioned, Popcorn Crispy Chicken is only available for a limited time. Therefore, if you're currently planning a trip to Hong Kong, you might be able to try it (depending on when you visit). While you're there, don't forget to taste the company's exclusive Caramel Popcorn Sundae, which appears to be drenched in caramel sauce and actual pieces of popcorn.

If you aren't going to be visiting Hong Kong in the near future, you can always stick with the company's OG Popcorn Nuggets. (You'll just have to add your own side of popcorn.)