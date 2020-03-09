Fur parents, get ready to channel your inner momager with the help of Keystone Light. To celebrate the launch of its new raspberry and lime-flavored beer, Keylightful, the company is looking for a four-legged mascot to be a brand spokesperson, or rather, spokespup, for the new product. Here's how to enter Keystone Light's Keylightful dog search contest, because winning includes some serious perks including $10,000 in prize money and a year's worth of beer.

The contest starts at noon CT on Monday, March 9, and it runs through Friday, April 10 at 11:59 p.m. CT. It's a chance for dog owners around the country to enter their pups for consideration into what's officially called The Search For Lil' Breezy Keezy Contest. If you think your pooch has what it takes to bring plenty of style and their unique personality to the year-long brand ambassador position, you and your dog could walk away with $10,000, 365-days-worth of the new Keylightful beer, merchandise (including dog toys, coolers, and more), as well as an official brand photoshoot where your pup will be featured front and center.

With everything that's up for grabs, I was surprised how easy it is to enter. If you have an Instagram account, you can share a photo of your dog along with a caption of why he or she should be this year's Lil' Keezy Breezy. You'll need to tag @keystoneofficial with the hashtags #searchforlilkeezy and #contest to be eligible.

Alternatively, if you don't have an Instagram or would rather not post on it, you can email a photo of your pup (that's at least 2 MB) to lilbreezykeezy@keylightful.com along with a maximum of 100 words explaining why your pup would be the ideal mascot.

Unfortunately, they don't say exactly what they're looking for for Lil' Keezy Breezy, but judging from the new refreshment's refreshing raspberry and lime flavors as well as the illustration on the packaging, I'm assuming they're looking for a mascot with a unique sense of self and a spunky personality.

Courtesy of Keystone Light

According to the fine print, judges will be evaluating the entries by the four following things: Passion, creativity, detail, and originality, so I'd keep that in mind when snapping a photo of your pooch.

Again, the search for Keylightful's new mascot will only be going through April 10, so I'd start planning out the ultimate photoshoot for your pup in the meantime.