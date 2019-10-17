A very wise rapper once said, "Tat my name on you so I know it's real," and well, Kevin Jonas did the next best thing and got a picture. This photo of Kevin Jonas' tattoo of Danielle is such a sweet symbol of their union.

On Oct. 17, Jonas unveiled a teeny-tiny bit of ink dedicated to his wife of nearly a decade. Rather than get her name, which is so 2011 (if you go by Drake and Rick Ross' aforementioned track "Free Spirit"), Jonas opted for a picture of his wife from her appearance in the super-fun "Sucker" music video, and it's so beautiful.

Jonas shared the new ink in a carousel post on Instagram with the caption, "Brand new addition to the fam. So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with @daniellejonas forever!"

The first slide was a tight-shot of the new tat on his forearm, which is an outline of Danielle's figure. The second slide was a still of Danielle from the "Sucker" music video in which she's wearing that drop-dead-gorgeous Giambattista tulle pink ball gown and surrounded by corgis while on the grounds of Hatfield House — Queen Elizabeth I’s childhood home. Definitely a moment to remember.

The tattoo does not feature the adorable pups, but it's still amazing (and sweet). Of course, Jonas' fans thought the same thing and went wild in the comments section.

Jonas Brothers / YouTube

"A little offended you left the corgis out but still awesome!!" joked a cordi account.

"Husband goals. Oh Kevin, you're the best," commented a fan.

"THIS IS THE SWEETEST THING EVER ARE YOU KIDDING ME," wrote another.

Jonas got inked up by Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist Winterstone, who was tagged in the post. He shared the photo on his own account, captioning it, "For his wife #singleneedle #delicatelysharp #1 #sucker #jonasbrothers #wife @kevinjonas wear it with pride!”

Aww, I'm sure he will, just like with his previous family-oriented tattoos. In September 2019, Jonas got an adorable tattoo of two stuffed animals holding hands on his forearm. The stuffed bunny and teddy bear represent his and Danielle's daughters Alena and Valentina. He shared the tattoo, which he got at Bang Bang's in New York City, on Instagram with the caption, "Newest piece to the collection thank you @drag_ink for making it come to life. Love bringing reminders of my girls with me everywhere I go!"

I'll have you know, he also has another tattoo that represents their entire family unit. Jonas has “Dani” tattooed on his left ring finger (because Danielle's his wife, duh). You can see it on Daily Mail. That tattoo also has four doves symbolizing himself, his wife, and their two daughters. Fans were in their feelings when he got this ink too.

Honestly, these are the sweetest tattoos I've ever seen in my life and, yes, I'm absolutely crying over them. Kevin Jonas you may be a superstar, but you better believe you're also a super dad and husband.