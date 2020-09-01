Lately, so many influencers, like Jake Paul, Bryce Hall, and Blake Gray, have come under fire due to hosting parties amid the coronavirus pandemic. With so many people social distancing from their loved ones for everyone's safety, the large get-togethers feel like a slap in the face to them. Getting frustrated at others for seemingly ignoring social distancing guidelines is totally understandable, but some celebrities are even getting backlash for reuniting with a few friends and family members. Kenzie Ziegler's response to criticism she's not social distancing gets right to the point: She and her friends are trying to be as careful as possible.

Over the past few days, Ziegler caught with a few pals she hasn't seen in a long time. The star shared pictures from their hangout on social media to commemorate their reunion and users immediately criticized her. "The privilege is strong with this one," "She has the rest of her life to see her friends. She can go a few months," and "She doesn’t know sacrifice," are just some of the hate comments she's received on Twitter.

However, in an Aug. 31 Instagram Live, Ziegler told fans they don't know the whole story. As it turns out, Ziegler and her friends get tested for the coronavirus frequently.

"First of all, I’m not going to go my whole life without seeing my friends because I literally can’t. There’s no way I can do that and I feel like everyone feels that, too," Ziegler began. "We all got tested before and they’re pretty much only quarantining at my house. I get tested every week and they get tested before they come to my house."

Since fans kept questioning her during the Live, Ziegler reiterated that she and her friends are being safe. "I am being careful. I’m getting tested, my friends are getting tested," Ziegler insisted.

That didn't stop some fans from criticizing her, so in another video, Ziegler addressed her followers again. This time, she told everyone sorry for worrying them. "I apologize, I made a mistake. I went out and it was stupid, and I apologize for that," Ziegler said.

At the end of the day, Ziegler's followers are trying to look out for everyone's safety.