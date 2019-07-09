Celebrities are really going all out with this bottle cap challenge. It started when John Mayer kicked the cap off a bottle, mesmerizing us all while doing it. He was challenged by UFC fighter Max Holloway. Then Mayer challenged Jason Statham, and now just about everyone in Hollywood is trying their hand at it. The challenge fell into Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's lap. Now, Baldwin's video was pretty dope, but she then challenged her pal Kendall, and Kendall Jenner's bottle cap challenge video is pretty epic. And also kind of dangerous?

Jenner posted her video on Monday, July 8. She was challenged by Hailey Baldwin, who was challenged by her hubby, Justin Bieber. Baldwin's video was a slow-motion shot of her driving past her bottle on an ATV, one leg extended in the air to hit the bottle cap. M.I.A.'s "Bad Girls" was playing over the video, making it all the more epic.

"OK challenge accepted," Baldwin said in her caption. "I nominate @kendalljenner and @justineskye."

Jenner took on the challenge, saying "You asked for it @haileybieber," in her caption. Then came the video.

Feast your eyes on Kendall Jenner kicking a bottle cap off of a bottle... while riding a jet ski on one foot.

What even is her life. Like, she literally did the Bottle Cap Challenge on a f*cking jet ski next to a yacht at golden hour. I want that kind of money. Nay, I need it.

The funniest part of the whole video is the song that's playing while she's doing it. It's G-Unit's "Rider Pt. 2," and the line "I ain't tryin' to hear sh*t / I'm supposed to be rich" is the last line heard in Jenner's video. Uh, yeah, we got that vibe, Kendall!

Baldwin, and a bunch of other celebs, have commented on Jenner's video.

"YYYYEESSSSSSSSSSS🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," Baldwin said.

Kylie Jenner kept it simple with an "omg."

"Yessssss ... This is so good!!!!!" Kim Kardashian commented.

"😭😭😭 I’m crying," Kourtney posted.

Khloé Kardashian said, "That’s my girrrrlllllllll."

Kris Jenner piped in with, "Kenny this is WILD."

And Scott Disick said what lots of people were thinking: "And that’s a wrap. Game over."

I don't know y'all, Jenner's video is pretty impressive, but nothing can beat Mariah Carey's Bottle Cap Challenge video.

She did it with the power of her voice!!

She gave us humor. She gave us vocals. She gave us a winning video.

I also have to give a shoutout to Hailey Baldwin's Bottle Cap Challenge video. It's basically the same as Jenner's, except in the woods and not on water.

Ahhh suki suki, indeed.

Other celebs who have tried their hand at this challenge are Blake Shelton (who knocked his entire bottle of vodka to the floor), Lizzo (who hit the water bottle so hard, it splashed all over her friend's laptop), Diplo, and Ellie Goulding. But I have a feeling we're going to see a lot more of these Bottle Cap Challenge videos before the week is up.

Good luck beating Mariah!