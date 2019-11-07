Ken Jeong Reveals Details About 'The Masked Singer' Judges – EXCLUSIVE

Some fans of The Masked Singer might think it's the mystery of figuring out who's behind the mask that keeps fans tuning in every week. But if you ask me, it's the judges who really make the show work. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke really keep the audience invested with their over-the-top reactions and often atrociously bad guesses for who's behind the masks. While it's clear the four of them enjoy each other's company onscreen, fans will be happy to know the Masked Singer judges don't leave their chemistry behind when they wrap up filming. Ken Jeong reveals details about The Masked Singer's judges and dishes on how their relationships have flourished.

After spending so much time together filming the first season of The Masked Singer, Jeong and his costars are closer than ever during Season 2. "We’ve become family," Jeong says. "We’ve become even closer this season than last. We have such a great chemistry, all of us together ... We genuinely love each other and get along."

The Hangover actor revealed the five of them "have a text chain going on" and their bond is "super tight." By that, he means they can all roast each other without fear of hurting each other's feelings.

"I talk about Robin’s hair and how he needs so much hairspray," Jeong says. "I’m trying to start a rumor that Robin Thicke gets paid in hairspray, because his head looks like an eraser."

Jeong's joke about Thicke's hair isn't the only teasing he's doing this season. While talking about how this season's character Thingamajig brought all the judges to tears with their rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbows," Jeong says Scherzinger really felt all the feels.

"You actually see Nicole Scherzinger... she was just crying and I think she wants to marry him, so we’ll see what happens," Jeong quips.

The Masked Singer on YouTube

Aside from The Masked Singer, which airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX, Jeong stays busy with charity work – including his October campaign with Heineken to promote its Alcohol-free Heineken 0.0 beer for National First Responders Day. "To me, [first responders are] the most important and the most valuable front line of the medical team," Jeong says, explaining that the beverage is perfect for those working long, grueling hours like firefighters, police officers, and EMTs.

Jeong knows a thing or two about the medical field. Before pursuing a career in comedy, Jeong was a real-life physician. So, how did a doctor end up as a comedian host of FOX's hit singing competition alongside other major celebs?

"I have a passion for what I do in both fields and I got incredibly lucky and I really was at the right place at the right time," Jeong explains. "Just follow your passions and try not to worry about the end result because you may not get exactly what you want in life."

Thank God Jeong followed that passion. I can't wait to see him roast his Masked Singer co-panelists for seasons to come.