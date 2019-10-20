Whether it's in a big bowl of milk for breakfast or sprinkled on ice cream for dessert, cereal is the most versatile snack that's certainly a staple in any pantry. But with so many different types of cereal at the grocery store, customers know that it can be hard to decide on which box to buy. This fall, you'll no longer have to make the heart wrenching decision between Froot Loops and Frosted Flakes because Kellogg's All Together Cereal includes 6 types of cereal in 1 box. The new cereal box, which debuted on Oct. 17, is the perfect way to enjoy all your faves.

The all-new, limited edition All Together Cereal brings together all of the favorite household names in the breakfast line-up — Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Corn Flakes — in six mini cereal boxes inside one larger one. Your inner child will seriously go wild for this innovative take on breakfast. But the best part about the brand new cereal box is that it's not only tasty, but also represents something deeper: Just like the cereals, we can all come together despite our different backgrounds.

According to an Oct. 17 press statement from Kellogg, "The box brings together six of the famous Kellogg mascots and cereals inside the same carton as a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you're from or who you love." You can already order the cereal on the Kellogg's website for $19.99, so go ahead and buy a box (or a few) for you and your friends this fall.

Kellogg released the new cereal to honor their partnership with GLAAD as an official sponsor for Spirit Day, an anti-bullying campaign that occurred on Oct. 17, making this a cereal box with a purpose. And the cereal giant isn't stopping there — Kellogg also committed to donating $50,000 to support GLAAD's anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy. "At Kellogg, we are firmly committed to equity and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and in the communities where we work and live," said Priscilla Koranteng, Vice President, Global Talent and Chief Diversity Officer in the press release. "We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community. For more than 100 years, Kellogg has nourished families so they can flourish and thrive, and the company continues to welcome everyone to the table."

The All Together Cereal is creating tons of buzz on social media. Many, such as Twitter user @JoshBreslowWKRN, commented on the dream cereal combination, "Legit all the best cereals... in ONE place!"

Others had some criticisms about the choice of cereals in the box. User @cerealouslynet shared a photo with a different lineup of cereal, featuring Corn Pops and Apple Jacks instead of Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies. Accompanying the photo is the caption: "A minor critique, but here's what the line-up of miniature boxes in All Together Cereal would look like (top) vs. how Kellogg's COULD have done it (bottom)."

By purchasing a box of All Together cereal and supporting a good cause, breakfast is about to get just that much sweeter.