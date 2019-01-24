It looks like Keegan Allen is feeling pretty nostalgic at the moment. The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 23 to share the very first photo he took of himself and Troian Bellisario on the Pretty Little Liars set. And let me tell you, it’s a very cute photo! Keegan Allen and Troian Bellisario's first photo together will make you feel nostalgic for PLL as well!

Allen and Bellisario spent several years sharing an on-screen romance that was as good as any TV relationship could get. And it seems like Allen decided to take a look back in time and remember what those years were like. In his Instagram Story, Keegan shared a photo of himself and Bellisario sitting together on set and looking at the camera. Bellisario is wearing sunglasses while Allen is sporting a plaid shirt. They both look as cute as ever!

“Whoa, I went back all the way to my FIRST PIC OF TROIAN AND I ON SET,” Allen captioned his Instagram Story. “WHOA.”

Too cute! Allen and Bellisario grew exceptionally close during the seven years they worked on Pretty Little Liars.

Here’s a look at Allen and Bellisario’s first photo together on the set of PLL:

Although their roles on the show didn’t spark romance in real life, Allen and Bellisario were basically married while working on the show. Work-spouses, if you will. When the show came to an end in 2016, the two actors decided to say heartfelt goodbyes on Instagram. Allen was the first to bid his on-screen love goodbye.

“I absolutely love you Troian Bellisario,” he wrote in an October 2016 Instagram post. “And as our characters drift off into space and away from our control, I remain grateful I could inhabit their existence with you right there to ground and protect me. I will miss these subtle moments and quick, brief glimpses of you and this whole surreal experience.”

Just a few days later, Bellisario headed over to Instagram to express how she felt about working with Allen and how grateful she was to have had the opportunity to do so.

“There are not words that I can write (here) that could express the gratitude I have for walking next to this man for 7 years. @keeoone you know how I feel about you,” Bellisario wrote. “You know what this part of my life means to me, you know all of the darkness and the light that we have shared over these years, the insane pants pissing laughter and now the heaving and hiccuping sobs that will live in my heart forever. Even if Spencer and Toby only exist in Rosewood you will always have me. Love you friend. Thank you.”

Needless to say, Allen and Bellisario were pretty tight way back when. And judging by Allen’s nostalgic Instagram Story, the two are probably still as close as ever even if they aren’t working together anymore. In more recent days, Allen has been working on a film called Follow Me which was just picked up for distribution by Voltage Pictures. Bellisario has also been working on films. Her most recent project is called Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins. So, they’ve both moved on, but I’m sure they still have a lot of love for each other!