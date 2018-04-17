Spring has officially sprung, you guys, which means love is in the air, and engagement season is upon us. Honestly, I was a little skeptical about how much happiness this time of year could muster up after Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their heartbreaking split (still in mourning over here). Lo and behold, though, there is a rainbow after every rainstorm, after all, because it just so happens that fitness influencer Kayla Itsines is engaged, and the new rock on her finger shines even brighter than the smiles on her and beau Tobi Pearce’s faces in the Insta-official announcement photo. Cue all the swoons, ladies, because this #fitgirl's bling is flawless.

From what I can tell, it was just a matter of time before Pearce popped the question. The BBG community has been in awe over the couple's ah-dorable relationship since they first got together almost six years ago. I mean, they say you should be with someone who lifts you up and encourages you in all aspects of life, right? Pearce has certainly done just that for Itsines, inspiring her to create her workout routines that have yielded an impressive cult following since their initial launch in 2013. Honestly, I’d just like to take a moment and give credit where credit’s due, because not only did he build Itsines up, he blinged her out.

Seriously, have you seen the diamond?

Forget the fact that Itsines has dainty fingers to begin with, so any ring would probably look huge on the fitness mogul's digits, but that’s one sizable rock, y'all. According to Harper’s Bazaar Australia, the details, in case you were dying to know, are as follows: Itsines' ring is an asscher shaped diamond, surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds, sitting pretty on top of a diamond band. Grab a pair of sunnies, ladies, because that’s a lot of sparkle.

As for deets on the wedding dress, let’s just say it’s never too early to start brainstorming the perfect bridal gown. Especially when you’ve been in a loving, committed relationship for a few years, it’s only natural for your mind to wander over the details of a future wedding. Trust me, I was only with my husband for less than a year when I started fantasizing over our special day. I can only imagine, after five and a half years with her SO, Itsines must have a boutique on speed dial with designers and style numbers at the ready.

For now, you’ll have to sit tight until the fitness influencer officially says yes to her dress, although she did tell Brides back in December 2017 that, ideally, she’d be walking down the aisle in something “really tasteful and pretty” that shows off her back, but isn't too low-cut in the front. That, or, she admitted to the glossy, “If I could get married in sports clothes, I would.” I’m sure with her fandom, she could definitely get some athletic-wear brand to design her wedding dress, but I digress.

As for Pearce and Itsines, they're the perfect representation of the idea that couples who sweat together, stay together.

OK, so chances are, Itsines and Pearce probably aren’t going to exchange vows in muscle tanks and compression shorts, but what’s so great about this couple’s passion for health and wellness, is that their goals seem to perfectly align with one another.

Like Itsines, Pearce is a fitness entrepreneur himself. Having built his reputation literally from the ground up, the 25-year-old businessman was once, South Australian News reports, a “homeless runaway,” who turned his life around when he decided to become a personal trainer. Together, the newly engaged couple launched Sweat, and their empire continues to grow almost as fast as their muscles. I mean, these two should probably just create an Instagram account that's solely dedicated to their adorable workout selfies.

If these two aren't the literal definition of swolemates, then I don't know what is. Congrats to the happy couple!