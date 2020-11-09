Katy Perry has been all about voicing her opinion in recent months. Whether she's spoken out about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic or who she planned to vote for in the 2020 election, Perry spent most of the year expressing herself on social media and it looks like she has no plans to stop now that the presidential race is over. On Sunday, Nov. 8, it was Katy Perry's tweet about sympathizing with Trump supporters that got a lot of backlash.

By just taking one look at Perry's Instagram, fans can tell how passionate she was about encouraging her followers to exercise their right to vote in the election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. During the four days post-election when votes were still being counted, Perry continued to spread awareness about how every single vote counts, and when Biden was finally announced as the projected winner on Saturday, Nov. 7, her social media accounts erupted with posts of excitement.

Instead of gloating about the candidate of her choice being named the next President of the United States, however, Perry shared a simple message on Saturday, tweeting: "Only love." The following day, Perry explained to her more than 108 million Twitter followers that she reached out to her Trump-supporter family members after hearing the election results.

"The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them," Perry wrote, adding the hashtag #FamilyFirst. "Call your family today. Happy Sunday."

While some fans praised Perry for trying to keep the peace with her family despite their political differences, many couldn't help but point out that just because those people are related to her doesn't mean she should comfort them when the person they support (someone who espouses racist beliefs and supports policies that take away basic human rights) lost the election.

"You can disagree on pizza topings and tv shows, Katy, not basic human rights and decency," one person wrote. Another tweeted: "And that, my friends, is privilege talking. Must be nice to not be one of those people who lost family and/ or have a target on their backs threatened by the very people she’s insinuating we should empathize with now. This ain’t it, Katy. They want people like me and others dead."

Others shared similar opinions and slammed Perry for her tweet.

Perry has yet to address the backlash from her comments.