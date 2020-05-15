Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have history. When the two were friends, they were really good friends, and when they were publicly feuding, it seemed they'd never be on good terms again. But, that all changed in May 2018 when Perry extended a literal olive branch to Swift and the two seemed to smooth things over. Since then, both women have been supportive of each other, leading fans to hang on their every move hoping they'll someday team up and make music together. That's why Katy Perry's quotes about collaborating with Taylor Swift will fill fans with excitement.

The internet went wild with collab theories on May 7 when Perry announced her new single "Daisies" mere hours before Swift posted a photo of her wearing a floral sweater. Fans obviously thought the two were teasing that Swift was going to be featured on the track, but there was no such luck when Perry released the full song on May 15.

When asked about the rumors of a collab with Swift, Perry told Hits Radio Breakfast that they aren't currently "correct," but she won't rule out the potential of working with Swift in the future.

"The fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future, and I'm always open," Perry said, giving fans a glimmer of hope.

Perry further addressed how passionate — and observant — her and Swift's fans are, saying:

The fans are so fun, they do search far and wide for Easter eggs, and we do put them in our visuals and in lyric videos and music videos and content that we created. Not everything is an Easter egg. Some things are just flowers.

Fair enough. Some things are, in fact, just flowers. Check out Perry's full interview with Hits Radio Breakfast here.

While fans won't be hearing a Swift/Perry collab any time soon, it seems the possibility of it happening sometime down the line is still on the table.