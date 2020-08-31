Leave it to Katy Perry to keep things real AF. Perry isn't sugarcoating the hard work that comes with being a brand new mom, and her truth is so refreshing. Katy Perry's first Instagram after giving birth is equal parts relatable and hilarious.

Perry welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Daisy, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, on Aug. 26. The couple announced their happy news in a post on UNICEF's Instagram page with a call to action for those who can to support the humanitarian organization.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom wrote. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes ... In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child."

Perry took a more comical approach to her new role as a mom on Sunday, Aug. 30, in honor of the 2020 MTV VMAs. Instead of getting all dolled up for the occasion, Perry enjoyed the festivities from home — taking a break from breastfeeding her newborn to share a photo with fans.

Courtesy of Katy Perry on Instagram

Perry posed in front of the bathroom mirror wearing a nursing bra, complete with breast pumps, and postpartum underwear. Perry jokingly credited her "hair and makeup" to "exhaustion," something all new moms can relate to.

Of course, the photo was accompanied by background music. Her song "Not The End of the World" played in the background as Perry snapped the photo.

Perry's pic is truly the definition of a new mom mood, and fans are living for her honesty.