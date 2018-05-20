If you haven't already realized it by now, Meghan Markle is anything but a typical bride. When you think of weddings, generally the day revolves around the bride. It's all about what the bride is wearing, what the bride wants, and how the bride is feeling on her big day. But Markle decided to spread the wealth and and give her close friends and family members (both old and new) little tokens of appreciation. Kate Middleton's wedding present from Megan Markle was the perfect way for the bride to bring her closer to her new British royal family.

Markle was definitely feeling the love on her wedding day and wanted to express her appreciation for the welcome she received by everyone on May 19. So, she reportedly gifted her new sis-in-law with a bracelet from Zofia Day Co., according to People. The solid gold bracelet was designed by the Los Angeles-based jewelry company in collaboration with Markle and was appropriately named the "Kensington" bracelet. Middleton and six of the bride's closest friends were reportedly given the bracelet.

The bracelet features a simple design with a circular plate at the center, which I assume was customized and monogrammed for Middleton and each of the friends that received the gift from Markle. “It’s a really simple, elegant piece that’s just very true to her personal style,” Lisette Polny, founder of Zofia Day Co. told People. “It’s an overwhelming honor to be part of history and for my pieces to be given as a keepsake for this momentous occasion."

If you want to own a piece of royal wedding history, you too can buy this piece from the company's website for a $450 price tag.

Both the simplicity of the design and the fact that Markle wanted to give this as a gift to the important women who shared this important day with her is truly a testament to who she is as a person.

Markle's had to deal with a lot since she started dating Prince Harry. At first, not everybody was excited about these two getting together, and Markle faced a lot of racist comments from the public as she is biracial. After they went public with their relationship in 2016, many in the public responded with such force that Kensington Palace felt the need to release a statement where they expressed his concern for his then-girlfriend's safety. It read in part,

Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public ... Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.

Since then, Prince Harry and Markle have carried on in their relationship and absolutely shined on their wedding day. Markle has been largely embraced by the world and has now officially been dubbed the Duchess of Sussex. I personally can't imagine how it must have felt when she first started dating Prince Harry, mainly because her past and where she comes from is so far from the norm, as far as royal girlfriends are concerned. She's not only a "commoner," as non-royals in Britain are called, she's also American, a celebrity in her own right, and a divorcée — none of which would traditionally amount to a "proper" bride for a member of the British royal family.

So it's amazing that in this short period of time, she's been accepted by the royal family and celebrated by the British people, and this sign of thanks that she's gifted to Middleton is the perfect way to bring her even closer to her new family from across the pond.