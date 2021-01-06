According to a source who reportedly spoke to People on Jan. 5, Kanye West's rumored reaction to Kim Kardashian's reported divorce plans is bittersweet. "He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," the source reportedly told People. The source also reportedly noted that West is unclear on the the exact timing of his wife's plans. "He’s OK. He’s sad, but OK ... He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon."

As for when Kardashian is apparently going to file for divorce, the source reportedly told People that "it will happen eventually, but she’s waffling." On Jan. 5, a source reportedly claimed to E! News that Kardashian is not rushing to file for divorce as she's taking her four children with West into consideration. "She wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids," the source reportedly E! News on Jan. 5, reportedly adding that "it's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

On Jan. 5, a source reportedly told Page Six that "divorce is imminent" for Kardashian and West as Kardashian had hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. On Dec. 22, weeks before the news was announced, Kardashian posted this picture of herself sans engagement ring while on vacation with her family in Lake Tahoe:

On Jan. 5, the day the news broke, Kardashian posted another picture of herself without her ring:

According to a source who reportedly spoke to Us Weekly on Jan. 6, “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now.” The source went on to reportedly say that Kardashian's friends are "surprised" she waited “this long to file for divorce.”

Another source who reportedly spoke to Us Weekly claimed “it was only a matter of time” before Kardashian ended her marriage to West.

Here's to hoping Kardashian and West are able to take all the time they need to make the healthiest decision for their family.