Kanye West is channeling all his emotions into his music. West teased his new song — named after his mother Donda — on Sunday, July 12, in honor of what would have been her 71st birthday. Kanye West's "Donda" lyrics pay tribute to his mom and also get political.

West posted a 2-minute video clip to Twitter on Sunday with the caption: "In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday. My mom reciting KRS-One lyrics. This song is called DONDA."

The beginning of the video shows old video footage, with a recording of Donda reciting the lyrics to KRS-One's "Sound of da Police" in the background.

There could never really be justice on stolen land / Are you really for peace and equality? / Or when my car is hooked up, you know you want to follow me / Your laws are minimal / Cause you won't even think about lookin' at the real criminal.

At about the 1:25 mark in the video, clips of West and Donda over the years start to take over the screen while West begins to rap his first verse of the tune.

The lyrics dig into the current political state and West's potential presidential run in 2020, which he announced on the 4th of July.

The devil is using you, confusing you / our job is to understand who is who / We goin to start a revolution in this basement / Y'all had y'all fake leaders, don't worry we got it / Plus it's only 21 days to break a habit / Mama I need you to tuck me in / I've made some mistakes and they rubbed it in / Boy / I know you and grandma had enough of them / I'm doin this one for y'all, so we can end racism once and for all / One hand washes the other, both hands wash the face.

West has yet to reveal when the full version of "Donda" will be released, but his forthcoming album God's Country is expected out later this year.