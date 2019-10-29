Kanye West's 'Carpool Karaoke' Video Features His Whole Choir On A Plane

Leave it to Kanye West to up the ante. Whether you're a fan of the rapper or not, Kanye West's Carpool Karaoke video will give you chills. While most celebrities sing alongside the show's host, James Corden, in a car, West took things to another level when he enlisted a plane packed with members of his gospel choir to join him for the first-ever "Airpool Karaoke" episode.

Things started with Corden and West sitting next to each other inside a packed commercial plane. "Do you want to listen to some music?" Corden asked West who replied, "Yes," before he prompted his Sunday Service choir director, Jason White, to lead more than 100 choir members in song.

After the choir wrapped up the gospel tune, Corden got down to business interviewing West, who is currently promoting his new album, Jesus Is King. The first topic they discussed was about what led West to pursue his popular Sunday Service.

“When I went to the hospital a few years ago, I wrote in the hospital, ‘Start a church in Calabasas,'” West explained. “It’s something I had a feeling I needed to do that God put on my heart. And now, He just keeps taking me to new levels and taking us to new levels that we just didn’t imagine before.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

The conversation about West's faith led him to sing an a capella version of his hit 2004 song "Jesus Walks" with the help of the choir. If you need a reminder about how naturally talented of a rapper West is, watch the video above.

West went on to freestyle and beatbox with his choir before talk turned to his relationship with Kim Kardashian and their children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

“[I want] seven kids,” West told Corden and noted that he and Kardashian have discussed expanding their family. “The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible," he shared.

As for his non-partying lifestyle, West said he doesn't "like going out at nighttime."

He added: "I like being at home with my family at night as much as possible. We’ll eat dinner and we’ll play with the kids and then we’ll put the kids to bed and then we go to bed. And then my wife watches Dateline [and] I read the Bible.”

During West and Corden's time on the plane, the rapper and his choir belted out three additional songs including a gospel remix of Nelly Furtado's "I'm Like a Bird". The segment ended when the flight landed at LAX airport with the entire plane — including Corden — singing "Hallelujah."

Over the past year, West has taken his Sunday Service all over the United States, and even live-streamed one service from Coachella in April.

Kardashian opened up about what the weekly service means to her husband during an interview on The View in September.

“Kanye started this, I think, just to heal himself,” Kardashian shared. “It was a real personal thing, and it was just friends and family, and he has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ. People always ask, ‘Well, what are you worshiping?’ Or, ‘What is this?’ It is a Christian service, like a musical ministry. They talk about Jesus and God. For the most part, it’s just a musical ministry."

If I can't ever make it to a Sunday Service in person, at least I'll always have this video of West and his choir with Corden!