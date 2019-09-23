If you're wondering how they're doing post-split, Kaitlynn Carter's comment on Miley Cyrus' Instagram after their reported breakup speaks volumes about where the two reportedly former lovebirds are at. The comment took place on a picture Cyrus posted of herself bending backward on stage in Vegas on Sept. 22 alongside the caption, "VEGA$ #iheartfestival2019." Carter saw her reported ex's post and commented, "GET IT!!!!!" So, despite what may have happened between the two stars recently, they appear to be on good terms with each other.

News of Cyrus and Carter's reported split first broke on Sept. 21. "Miley and Kaitlynn broke up," an insider told People. "They’re still friends."

Being friends isn't new for these two, considering the fact that they were friends long before they got romantically involved. "They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore," the source told People.

Neither Cyrus nor Carter publicly confirmed the reported split. But, to be totally fair, neither of them publicly confirmed their relationship either. So, who really knows what happened here?

News of Cyrus and Carter's romantic relationship first broke out when Entertainment Tonight captured pictures of them reportedly making out poolside in Lake Como on Aug. 10.

That same day a rep for Cyrus confirmed her split from Liam Hemsworth. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the rep told People. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Hemsworth, himself, took to Instagram three days later on Aug. 13 to confirm the split on his end. Alongside a picture of the sunset, Hemsworth wrote:

Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.

Carter had also recently gotten out of her relationship with Brody Jenner, who took to Instagram on Aug. 17 to defend his ex. "There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be," he wrote. "We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years. Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness."

Carter responded with a heart.

Here's to hoping that the two are taking some time to focus on themselves and do what's best following their reported split.