K-Pop fans are showing their support for peaceful protesters who are speaking out against unchecked police brutality following the killing of George Floyd on May 25. People have rallied together all over the nation to fight to end the injustice in the black community, but many police departments are now attempting to take action and collect footage of protesters through online portals. K-Pop fans are spamming police apps to protect peaceful protesters and it's not going unnoticed.

After days of ongoing protests all over the United States, the Dallas Police Department issued a statement on Twitter asking people to report protesters by sending in videos and images. "If you have video of illegal activity from the protests and are trying to share it with @DallasPD, you can download it to our iWatch Dallas app," the tweet read. "You can remain anonymous."

Members of the online K-Pop community quickly stepped into action to support those who are using their voice for change. One fan account encouraged K-Pop stans to "download the app and f*cking FLOOD that sh*t with fancams make it SO HARD for them to find anything besides our faves dancing."

It seems their mission worked, because shortly after, the Dallas PD tweeted that their app was being temporarily shut down "due to technical difficulties."

Still, K-Pop fans continued to swarm the police apps with videos of their favorite singers performing. The fandom went on to do the same thing after additional police and fire departments, including Kirkland in Philadelphia and Grand Rapids, Michigan, tried to collect protester footage as well.

And their work didn't end there, either. K-Pop fans also used their platform to take over the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag on Twitter. When Twitter users attempted to drown out the #BlackLivesMatter movement with the hashtag, K-Pop fans once again flooded the platform with fancams to shut out the noise of white supremacists.