Justin Bieber has been doing some soul searching in 2020. Whether it be where he's at in his personal life, or what he's learned in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bieber has written some truly remarkable music this year. His latest single is no different. Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's "Lonely" lyrics are so emotional.

On May 8, Bieber released his "Stuck With U" collab with Ariana Grande which was all about spending time with those you love during quarantine. Lyrics like "Kinda hope we're here forever / There's nobody on these streets / If you told me that the world's ending / Ain't no other way that I could spend it," really resonated with listeners who were also going through the same quarantine things. Then on Sept. 24, Bieber and Chance The Rapper's "Holy" hit the radio — and streaming services — and was reflective of his relationship with Hailey Baldwin. It also hit fans in the feels, and proved Bieber has been spot on when writing songs this year.

Bieber announced his "Lonely" collab with Benny Blanco on Tuesday, Oct. 13, alongside a somber picture that seemed to show a younger version of himself sitting in front of a mirror. Fans couldn't wait to hear what the track was all about, and now that it's here, the lyrics are all about Bieber's rise to fame and how, despite his worldwide fame, he always felt alone. The simply, but emotional ballad talks about how he got everything in life so quickly, but realized he had no one to call when he needed support.

Check out the lyrics below.

VERSE 1

Everybody knows my name now

But something 'bout it still feels strange

Like looking in the mirror

Tryna steady yourself and seeing somebody else

And everything is not the same now

It feels like all our lives have changed

Maybe when I'm older, it'll all calm down

But it's killing me now

PRE-CHORUS

What if you had it all but nobody to call?

Maybe then you'd know me

'Cause I've heard everything

But no one's listening

And that's just fucking lonely

CHORUS

I'm so lo-o-o-onely

Lo-o-o-onely

VERSE 2

Everybody knows my past now

Like my house was always made of glass

And maybe that's the price you pay

For the money and fame at an early age

And everybody saw me sick

And it felt like no one gave a shit

They criticized the things I did

As an idiot kid

PRE-CHORUS

What if you had it all but nobody to call?

Maybe then you'd know me

'Cause I've heard everything

But no one's listening

And that's just fucking lonely

CHORUS

I'm so lo-o-o-onely

Lo-o-o-onely

I'm so lo-o-o-onely

Lo-o-o-onely