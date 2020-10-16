Justin Bieber's "Lonely" Lyrics Are An Emotional Letter To His Younger Self
Justin Bieber has been doing some soul searching in 2020. Whether it be where he's at in his personal life, or what he's learned in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bieber has written some truly remarkable music this year. His latest single is no different. Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's "Lonely" lyrics are so emotional.
On May 8, Bieber released his "Stuck With U" collab with Ariana Grande which was all about spending time with those you love during quarantine. Lyrics like "Kinda hope we're here forever / There's nobody on these streets / If you told me that the world's ending / Ain't no other way that I could spend it," really resonated with listeners who were also going through the same quarantine things. Then on Sept. 24, Bieber and Chance The Rapper's "Holy" hit the radio — and streaming services — and was reflective of his relationship with Hailey Baldwin. It also hit fans in the feels, and proved Bieber has been spot on when writing songs this year.
Bieber announced his "Lonely" collab with Benny Blanco on Tuesday, Oct. 13, alongside a somber picture that seemed to show a younger version of himself sitting in front of a mirror. Fans couldn't wait to hear what the track was all about, and now that it's here, the lyrics are all about Bieber's rise to fame and how, despite his worldwide fame, he always felt alone. The simply, but emotional ballad talks about how he got everything in life so quickly, but realized he had no one to call when he needed support.
Check out the lyrics below.
VERSE 1
Everybody knows my name now
But something 'bout it still feels strange
Like looking in the mirror
Tryna steady yourself and seeing somebody else
And everything is not the same now
It feels like all our lives have changed
Maybe when I'm older, it'll all calm down
But it's killing me now
PRE-CHORUS
What if you had it all but nobody to call?
Maybe then you'd know me
'Cause I've heard everything
But no one's listening
And that's just fucking lonely
CHORUS
I'm so lo-o-o-onely
Lo-o-o-onely
VERSE 2
Everybody knows my past now
Like my house was always made of glass
And maybe that's the price you pay
For the money and fame at an early age
And everybody saw me sick
And it felt like no one gave a shit
They criticized the things I did
As an idiot kid
PRE-CHORUS
What if you had it all but nobody to call?
Maybe then you'd know me
'Cause I've heard everything
But no one's listening
And that's just fucking lonely
CHORUS
I'm so lo-o-o-onely
Lo-o-o-onely
I'm so lo-o-o-onely
Lo-o-o-onely