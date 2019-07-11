Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are only a month away from their one-year wedding anniversary, and the Biebs just revealed to the world whether or not they're planning to add onto their party of two. See, the couple was just chilling at Disneyland, when the "Love Yourself" singer shared a sweet message on social media about his wife and his future daughter. But don't start speculating about baby names just yet, because the Biebs also revealed in his post that parenthood isn't actually in the cards for him just yet. Justin Bieber's Instagram about having kids with Hailey Baldwin is super honest and relatable, y'all. And you know what? Swag, swag, swag on him.

On July 11, Bieber hit up Instagram to post an adorable picture of himself and Baldwin — who was rocking Minnie Mouse ears — just casually strolling around the Happiest Place on Earth.

"Love dates with you baby," the 25-year-old wrote in the caption. "One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

So sweet... and totally relatable! I am really loving the beautiful journey these two are on, and I'm so here for the way they are moving slowly and taking the time to appreciate every single moment they have together.

I mean, just look at this Insta post Bieber shared on July 10:

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," he wrote in the caption. And OMG you guys has anything ever been cuter?

Bieber shared another sweet post on June 29 — a selfie of him and Baldwin posing in a desert in front of an epic sunset.

"These are the moments I live for," he wrote. "Alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours #foreverandever #tilthewheelsfalloff."

Honestly, these two just seem like they are so in love. Plus, they always seem to have so much fun together. I mean, on July 8, the Biebs even nominated his wife for the bottlecap challenge.

Not only did Baldwin gamely oblige, she absolutely crushed it when she came in on a dirt bike like a ninja.

Check it out:

Such a bad*ss!

Oh, and in case you were wondering whether or not Mrs. Bieber is on the same page as her husband when it comes to having kiddos, check out what she had to say in the cover story for Vogue Arabia’s December 2018 issue.

"I’ve learned the importance of family," she told the publication. "Being close to my own has helped me so much in this industry. It’s great to have those strong ties. I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

Sounds to me like Baldwin and Bieber know exactly where they're headed. And while I'm beyond excited to see what kind of beautiful babies these two will make one day, I think it's kind of refreshing that neither one of them is in a rush to get there.

Keep enjoying that kid-free life, Jailey!