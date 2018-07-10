At first glance, Justin Bieber doesn't quite seem like a traditional dude. I mean, like most all-grown-up child stars, Biebs is known as a little bit of a bad boy. He spontaneously cancels tours, he breaks pop stars' hearts, and he often looks like he could benefit from a shower. But when it comes to love, he's actually a pretty traditional man. So much so that Justin Bieber reportedly asked Stephen Baldwin for Hailey Baldwin's blessing before he popped the question to his now fiancée. Elite Daily reached out for comment from both parties and we are still waiting to hear back.

TMZ reports that weeks before Bieber reportedly popped the question this past weekend, he actually asked Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin for his daughter's hand in marriage. Sources told TMZ that the father and groom-to-be met IRL to discuss the matter and, based on the fact that the singer and model are now engaged, I think it's safe to say the talk must have gone pretty smoothly. TMZ also reports that Biebs and Stephen actually have a lot in common. You see, Hailey's dad is a minister in New York and TMZ reports "he believes Justin has the same Christian values as he and Hailey do." So maybe that is how he snagged the blessing.

For those of you who missed the engagement memo, rumors of Bieber and Baldwin's engagement started swirling about on Sunday when TMZ reported that Bieber proposed to Baldwin on Saturday (Jul. 8) while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It wasn't long until Bieber and Baldwin took to social media to confirm the rumors.

Bieber posted a black and white Instagram picture of himself with Baldwin sitting on his lap that he captioned:

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Baldwin also took to social media to confirm the news, tweeting:

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.

Congrats to the happy couple! Here's to hoping they continue being this in love forever.

