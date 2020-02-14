Justin Bieber and Lil Dicky are back with another awesome collaboration. After the successful drop of Lil Dicky's "Earth" featuring Justin Bieber in April 2019, it looks like the pair was up to creating more musical magic and you'll be so glad they did. Justin Bieber and Lil Dicky's "Running Over" lyrics are super romantic when it comes to Bieber's verse, but when it comes to Lil dicky, you're going to be crying laughing by the end of his verse.

Bieber has been teasing his album frequently over the past few weeks and on Feb. 5 he released the full tracklist. Lil Dicky was clearly excited about the joint project and dedicated an entire Instagram post to it on the same day.

"I rarely take a step back to reflect, but when the great @justinbieber asked me to be on his album, it made me be like wow," he wrote. "So I went crazy on track number 8, which is my lucky number, and went crazy in the video, where this picture was taken. #changes out Valentine’s Day."

Now, the No. 8 track is here and it does not disappoint.

Bieber and Lil Dicky's "Running Over" is a track all about meeting and falling in love with someone. Fans can really get a sense for hoe hard Bieber falls for a girl based on his seriously romantic lyrics. But Lil Dicky injects a shot of hilarity into the song with his fun-loving verse.

Sing along with Bieber and Lil Dicky with the rest of the lyrics below:

VERSE 1: Justin Bieber

From the beginning it was ending

We were emotionally pending

Jeopardy, second guessing

Got all the questions to my answers

CHORUS: Justin Bieber

Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'

I'm only right here for your consumption

Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'

Lookin' like it's turnin' into something

VERSE 2: Justin Bieber

Wednesday

It feel like a Tuesday when you met me

I remember it like it was yesterday

You just said "Hello", I lost my sanity

Thought you was lookin' through me

Then you made me laugh with personality

When you said goodbye that was a tragedy

Had to get a lesson in anatomy

You just ran me over

Look out, watch out, got me on the defense

Thought love at first sight was just a false pretense

Took my hat off, made me pledge allegiance

Everything was in divine sequence

CHORUS: Justin Bieber

Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'

I'm only right here for your consumption

Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'

Lookin' like it's turnin' into something

POST-CHORUS: Justin Bieber

Better that than turnin' into nothing (Wee-ooh, wee-ooh, ooh)

Ain't no interruptin' this eruption (Wee-ooh, wee-ooh, ooh)

VERSE 3: Lil Dicky

LD, uh

I believe in love, girl, you got my hopes all up

When I left you, when I met you, I called my mans all about it

I got all up on your IG, and was scrollin' down for hours

I got back to 2015 and you started lookin' young so I stopped (Ooh)

Post intercourse when you walk by (Ass, ass, ass)

More buns than a Shop Rite

They wanna sleep on my crib, let me go and get you a soft t-shirt, here (Soft tee)

What are our kids gonna be like? (Hmm)

What is your skin routine like?

Girl, just roll around bed with me

I'll flirt with you all cleverly

I'll lock you down, Pat Beverley

I'll kiss your breast so tenderly, what's up? (Breast)

How you so high and cute? (How?)

I wanna make up a language up with you

You're already drivin' me crazy, so just

CHORUS: Justin Bieber

Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'

I'm only right here for your consumption

Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'

Lookin' like it's turnin' into something

OUTRO

Better that than turnin' into nothing (Wee-ooh, wee-ooh, ooh)

Ain't no interruptin' this eruption (Wee-ooh, wee-ooh, ooh)

More to come...