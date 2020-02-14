Justin Bieber & Lil Dicky's "Running Over" Lyrics Go From Serious To Hilarious
Justin Bieber and Lil Dicky are back with another awesome collaboration. After the successful drop of Lil Dicky's "Earth" featuring Justin Bieber in April 2019, it looks like the pair was up to creating more musical magic and you'll be so glad they did. Justin Bieber and Lil Dicky's "Running Over" lyrics are super romantic when it comes to Bieber's verse, but when it comes to Lil dicky, you're going to be crying laughing by the end of his verse.
Bieber has been teasing his album frequently over the past few weeks and on Feb. 5 he released the full tracklist. Lil Dicky was clearly excited about the joint project and dedicated an entire Instagram post to it on the same day.
"I rarely take a step back to reflect, but when the great @justinbieber asked me to be on his album, it made me be like wow," he wrote. "So I went crazy on track number 8, which is my lucky number, and went crazy in the video, where this picture was taken. #changes out Valentine’s Day."
Now, the No. 8 track is here and it does not disappoint.
Bieber and Lil Dicky's "Running Over" is a track all about meeting and falling in love with someone. Fans can really get a sense for hoe hard Bieber falls for a girl based on his seriously romantic lyrics. But Lil Dicky injects a shot of hilarity into the song with his fun-loving verse.
Sing along with Bieber and Lil Dicky with the rest of the lyrics below:
VERSE 1: Justin Bieber
From the beginning it was ending
We were emotionally pending
Jeopardy, second guessing
Got all the questions to my answers
CHORUS: Justin Bieber
Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'
I'm only right here for your consumption
Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'
Lookin' like it's turnin' into something
VERSE 2: Justin Bieber
Wednesday
It feel like a Tuesday when you met me
I remember it like it was yesterday
You just said "Hello", I lost my sanity
Thought you was lookin' through me
Then you made me laugh with personality
When you said goodbye that was a tragedy
Had to get a lesson in anatomy
You just ran me over
Look out, watch out, got me on the defense
Thought love at first sight was just a false pretense
Took my hat off, made me pledge allegiance
Everything was in divine sequence
CHORUS: Justin Bieber
Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'
I'm only right here for your consumption
Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'
Lookin' like it's turnin' into something
POST-CHORUS: Justin Bieber
Better that than turnin' into nothing (Wee-ooh, wee-ooh, ooh)
Ain't no interruptin' this eruption (Wee-ooh, wee-ooh, ooh)
VERSE 3: Lil Dicky
LD, uh
I believe in love, girl, you got my hopes all up
When I left you, when I met you, I called my mans all about it
I got all up on your IG, and was scrollin' down for hours
I got back to 2015 and you started lookin' young so I stopped (Ooh)
Post intercourse when you walk by (Ass, ass, ass)
More buns than a Shop Rite
They wanna sleep on my crib, let me go and get you a soft t-shirt, here (Soft tee)
What are our kids gonna be like? (Hmm)
What is your skin routine like?
Girl, just roll around bed with me
I'll flirt with you all cleverly
I'll lock you down, Pat Beverley
I'll kiss your breast so tenderly, what's up? (Breast)
How you so high and cute? (How?)
I wanna make up a language up with you
You're already drivin' me crazy, so just
CHORUS: Justin Bieber
Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'
I'm only right here for your consumption
Keep runnin' over me with your lovin'
Lookin' like it's turnin' into something
OUTRO
Better that than turnin' into nothing (Wee-ooh, wee-ooh, ooh)
Ain't no interruptin' this eruption (Wee-ooh, wee-ooh, ooh)
More to come...