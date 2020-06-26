Justin Bieber Is Suing 2 Women For Defamation Over Sexual Assault Allegations

On Sunday, June 21, two women came forward with claims of sexual assault against Justin Bieber. The women took to Twitter to share their alleged experiences with Bieber, claiming the alleged assaults took place in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The singer has since denied the allegations against him, posting a lengthy response on Twitter on June 21. Now, Justin Bieber is suing the two women accusing him for defamation over their allegations.

The first accuser, identified as Danielle, posted her story on a since-deleted Twitter page on June 21. In screenshots shared from the Pop Crave Twitter account, Danielle claims the alleged assault took place on March 9, 2014, while Bieber was in Austin, TX for a surprise performance. Danielle claims Bieber's bodyguard invited her and her friends to the Four Seasons after the show to meet, where he allegedly forced her to have sex with him even though she "told him that this was going too far and that [they] should stop."

"Although, this was 6 years ago, although I was one year older than him (he was 20, I was 21), I was still sexually assaulted without my consent," Danielle tweeted. "Fast forward to late last year, I finally decided to speak up about it ... What happened to me was not okay. It took me YEARS to finally speak up about it, but it is never too late to do so. Just because he is a huge pop star with a lot of money and millions of fans, doesn’t make this okay and [like it] should go unnoticed."

Shortly after Danielle recounted her alleged experience, a second accuser, identified as Kadi, came forward, accusing Bieber of assaulting her on May 5, 2015, at the Langham Hotel in New York City. Kadi claims Bieber's bodyguard invited her to Bieber's hotel room, where five other girls were reportedly present. Kadi claims Bieber penetrated her without consent before she "pushed him and kicked him between his legs" and ran out of the room.

In a statement provided to Elite Daily via email on Monday, June 22, in response to tweets accusing Kadi of contradicting her story, Kadi says, "I recently posted a screenshot of when I told my Belieber friend Jen about what had happened in May 2015 with Justin but I didn’t tell her the assault part because I didn’t even know that it was an assault at that time. I just thought that I was a lucky fan at that moment, because there are millions of Bieber fans who would love to be in my place. I was a fangirl of Justin at the time and when the first time I heard a girl say something about him assaulting her in 2014, I wasn’t ready to believe her, hence the first tweet in [the] link, about 'You’ll believe anything.'"

By Sunday, June 21, Bieber addressed the sexual assault claims against him on Twitter, writing: "I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

Bieber confirmed he "did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw" but what his accuser "did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez."

He went on to share receipts of his whereabouts during the time of Danielle's claims that seemingly prove he stayed at an Airbnb and the Westin while in Texas. He also claims to have confirmed with the Four Seasons that he was never on the premises at the Four Seasons on the dates in question.

Bieber concluded his series of tweets, writing: "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."

Four days after the original claims surfaced Bieber announced plans to sue Danielle and Kadi for defamation on June 25. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Bieber claims to have "indisputable documentary evidence" proving Danielle and Kadi's accusations are "outrageous, fabricated lies" based on reports of Bieber's public activities at the time of their allegations. Bieber goes on to claim in his suit that he believes both social media accounts are either coordinated by the same person, or two people working together to ruin his reputation.

In a statement provided to Elite Daily via email on Friday, June 26, in response to Bieber's filing, Kadi says, "No. I am NOT Danielle. I don’t know Danielle nor have I worked together with her." Elite Daily was unable to contact Danielle for comment on the filing.

Bieber is suing for $20 million in damages; $10 million for each story.