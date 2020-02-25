Judy Blume's 'Summer Sisters' Is Becoming A Hulu Series, So Get Excited

Hulu is heading for a bit of a split personality. The longtime streaming service, which began as a joint venture between Disney, NBC, and Fox to streaming broadcast programming, first began to produce original programming in 2012. Since the Disney-Fox merger, and NBC's sale of it's share to Disney, the service is pivoting to a place for Disney programming that doesn't fit on Disney+, like High Fidelity, and FX programming. But it's still also producing original content. The latest announcement is Judy Blume's Summer Sisters is becoming a Hulu series, adding to a line up that's distinctly different from the stuff viewers will find on "FX on Hulu."

Hulu is definitely doing its own thing. Streamers like HBO Max, Peacock, and Disney+ are trying to streamline into distinct (and singular) voices. Hulu, on the other hand, will be giving viewers three different types of programming under one roof. There's FX on Hulu, with shows like American Horror Story and Devs. There are Disney+ cast-offs deemed "too adult," like Love, Victor and High Fidelity. And there are Hulu originals like The Handmaid's Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, and now Summer Sisters.

One thing all these shows do have in common is they are high profile projects. Summer Sisters, for instance, was the subject of a multiple-outlet bidding war, with Hulu coming out on top.

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

Summer Sisters chronicles the coming-of-age of two best friends and the relationship that defines their lives. Set on Martha’s Vineyard, the story explores the beautiful, intoxicating, and everlasting impact of female friendship ... and how it has the power to break your heart.

Blume will executive produce the series herself, with the Little Fires Everywhere showrunner Liz Tigelaar helming the project as head writer and showrunner. According to the press release, this has been a lifelong dream project.

Tigelaar has been a longtime fan of Blume's and read Summer Sisters when it was first published. Sources say she sent the author a fan letter 20 years ago in which she asked to adapt it for TV.

Summer Sisters is currently in the development stage, so no cast or release date has been set as of yet.