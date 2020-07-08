Though Mulan is currently delayed until August (and perhaps beyond), the Disney live-action remake pipeline marches on. A new 101 Dalmatians remake, Cruella, is currently slated for the spring of 2021, with two more films just behind it. Both The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan & Wendy, live-action recreations of the popular animated films, don't have release dates as of yet, but casting is proceeding just the same. The latest news is that Jude Law will reportedly play Captain Hook in the Peter Pan reboot, adding yet another iconic actor to the list of stars who have played the villainous pirate. Elite Daily reached out to Disney for confirmation of the casting, but has not heard back yet.

Writer J. M. Barrie first created Peter Pan in 1902 for a short story, Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens. The stage play Peter Pan, The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, arrived two years later. The play itself is still under copyright, but the novel and short stories have been public domain for a while, leading to a spate of Peter Pan films, from Disney's own 1950s era cartoon to the 1990s cult classic, Hook.

With his missing right hand and his deadly swordsmanship, Captain Hook is the ultimate children's fantasy pirate. He's been played by everyone from Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman to Harry Potter favorite Jason Isaacs. In many versions of the story, Hook is one half of a dual role, with the actor also playing Wendy's father, Mr. Darling. That was also the case in Disney's 1953 animated classic, in which comedian Hans Conried voiced both characters.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Variety, which broke the news of the casting, did not say whether Law will follow tradition and play Mr. Darling along with Hook. However, it did report the in-the-works film is expected to be released in theaters, rather than to a streaming service like Disney+. The film will likely be available for viewing sometime late in 2021 or early 2022, though no date is currently set for its arrival.