The new Keeping Up with the Kardashians trailer dropped recently and season 16 looks like it’s going to be all kinds of dramatic this season. Between Khloé Kardashian crying over Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner trying to deal with the loss of her friendship with Jordyn Woods, things have been pretty wild behind-the-scenes. And Woods, who was caught in the middle of all the Tristan drama, just isn’t having it. Jordyn Woods’ reaction to the KUWTK trailer was reportedly as bad as one might expect in a situation like this.

In a March 28 report from Us Weekly, a source close to the situation revealed that Woods was not too happy about the trailer for the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As you can imagine, the trailer is dramatic AF and focuses heavily on the drama surrounding Woods and Thompson. In the trailer, which was released on March 27, there are plenty of references to the scandal as well as plenty of shots showing Kardashian crying over Thompson and Woods’ alleged hookup. After seeing the trailer, Woods was reportedly “mortified.” Elite Daily reached out to Woods' team regarding the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“[Jordyn is] obviously mortified by the trailer, and her mom is upset about it too, but they expected it,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s still difficult to relive, and Jordyn is glad to be out of L.A. while everyone is talking about it. It’s humiliating and she is still haunted by it. She’s trying to look fabulous on social media, but it’s still a lot for any person to deal with.”

If you haven’t seen the trailer for the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you can check it out down below:

Woods is apparently in London right now and reportedly changed her schedule around so she could be out of town when the trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians dropped.

“Jordyn is thrilled to be in London and actually timed her trip around when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer dropped so she could distract herself and focus on the future,” Us Weekly’s source said.

Woods headed out to London at the beginning of the week to promote her line of Eylure false eyelashes. Woods even mentioned the trip on Instagram back on March 22.

“I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug ❤️ All three lashes will be available in stores on the 25th of March!” Woods wrote in her post.

The photo she included was just a shot of herself looking great and staring into the camera. You can take a look at it down below:

I don’t blame Woods for getting out of town at a time like this. It’s probably best for her mental and emotional health, anyway. All in all, though, it seems like Woods is handling all this intense scrutiny and media pressure better than expected. At least she has other projects going on and is doing what she needs to boost her career. Hopefully, the Tristan scandal won’t affect her much and she can just do what she needs to do to be successful!