Since news first broke that Jordyn Woods reportedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, fans have been bombarded with more and more reported details about the situation each day. Elite Daily reached out to Woods and Thompson's teams for comment on the cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication. And now a new report from Us Weekly details exactly how Woods reportedly reacted when Khloé Kardashian reportedly confronted her about all the rumors surrounding her relationship with Thompson. Jordyn Woods' reported reaction to claims Khloe Kardashian confronted her are beyond sad.

To brief you on the situation, Woods and Thompson were reportedly spotted making out at a house party on or around Feb. 17. News of the reported scandal broke on Feb. 19 and Woods reportedly denied the allegations at first. But once the truth came out, she was reportedly excommunicated from the Kardashian family. Thompson has pretty much lost everything as well and is said to be begging Kardashian for forgiveness.

Given how close Woods was to the Kardashian family, it’s easy to understand how difficult a situation this is for everyone involved. And that makes Woods’ reported initial denial of the allegations against her even more understandable. But according to a Feb. 27 report from Us Weekly, she reportedly eventually broke down and told the truth about what happened with Thompson. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Woods’ teams for comment on Us Weekly’s report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to Us Weekly’s report, a source close to the situation revealed that Woods finally told Kardashian what happened after family friend Larsa Pippen told Kardashian what actually went down.

“Jordyn eventually broke down and admitted that the hookup happened,” the source said.

A second inside source claimed that the family is worried about Kardashian given all that she’s been through over the past year.

“The whole [Kardashian] family is disappointed,” the insider said. “They are worried for Khloé – this is a lot for one person to take in one year.”

That insider is, of course, referring to Thompson’s cheating scandal from April 2018. At the time, Kardashian was just days away from giving birth to her daughter True and Thompson was implicated in a cheating scandal of epic proportions by the Daily Mail. The publication even had video evidence to back up their report, which couldn’t have been easy for Kardashian to stomach.

Since then, Kardashian has been trying to keep the relationship intact, but it’s obviously been an uphill battle, especially since her family hasn’t exactly been on board with her efforts. While the family supported Kardashian regardless of her choices, they weren’t 100 percent supportive of her relationship with Thompson in light of his cheating.

In a Nov. 7 report from People, an insider source claimed that Kardashian didn’t take too kindly to other people having strong opinions about her relationship with Thompson.

“Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn’t need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions,” the insider said. “It’s obvious there are issues, though. She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad.” Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian’s team previously regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So, there were difficulties in the relationship long before Woods came along. And now Kardashian is having to grapple with that fact, once again. It’s an unfortunate situation all around. It seems like nobody is in a winning position at this point.