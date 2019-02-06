Jordyn Woods is well known for a lot of things: her impeccable style, her social media prowess, and her fascinating friendship with Kylie Jenner. But there’s one unusual thing about Woods that fans have latched on to — the gap in her front teeth. Fans who saw Woods as a role model for keeping her gap were shocked when Woods recently decided to have it closed. While fans may not be happy about the decision, Woods definitely is and she explained why in a recent interview with Refinery29. Jordyn Woods’ comments about why she closed the gap in her teeth are super honest and show that cosmetic changes aren't anyone's business other than the person getting them.

"I never disliked my smile or anything — I wanted to try something new and I found the doctor that I trusted,” Woods revealed in her interview with Refinery29. “It may take a second for people to get used to it, but life is about evolving. It was a bittersweet thing. I wouldn't say it's better or anything — it's just the new version of me."

So, Woods wasn’t trying to change her appearance because she was unhappy with it. She was simply trying to reinvent herself, which she seems to have succeeded at! That still hasn’t stopped fans from criticizing her choice to close her gap.

It's somewhat understandable, I suppose, considering Woods was adamant that she wouldn’t ever do such a thing not too long ago.

Back in 2017, Woods posted a selfie to her Instagram account and wrote in the caption that she wouldn’t ever give in to pressure to close the gap in her teeth.

“Today on set.. often people have the nerve to say fix your teeth... for your information,” Woods wrote in the caption of her post. “No I will not fix my gap to blend in with the rest of society! My gap makes me who I am. Your individuality is one of your special powers in this generation where everyone's trying to fit in and keep up. 😘”

Back in January 2018, Woods revealed on social media that she was straightening her teeth, but not getting rid of the gap.

But now, a year later, she’s gone all the way and had her gap closed. So, I’m not really sure why fans are up in arms over it. They’re her teeth, after all. She can do whatever she wants with them!

But fans are, indeed, unimpressed with Woods’ choice and they’re saying so on social media. Here’s a look:

Even with all the fan comments and criticism she’s receiving, Woods is happy with her decision to transform her smile.

"Once you do decide to make that change, you just have to move forward and understand this is who you are now, and you can't compare things to how they used to be,” Woods told Refinery29. “At the end of the day, you're the person that has to live with yourself, so do what makes you happy."

As long as Woods is happy with her smile, that’s all that matters! And she does seem genuinely satisfied with how her smile transformation turned out. Good for her!