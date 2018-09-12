Jordan and Jenna were one of Bachelor in Paradise's most promising couples. At least that's what it looked as Season 5 of the Bachelor summer spinoff unfolded on screen. But right before Tuesday, Sept. 11's finale aired — where Jordan proposed to Jenna and they confirmed they were starting a life together— reports about Jenna's alleged cheating hit the internet. Now Jordan is weighing in on the matter via social media. And Jordan Kimball's Instagram about breaking up with Jenna Cooper is seriously emotional. The reality TV alum and model is getting real about his feelings.

A portion of Kimball's lengthy caption read:

When you’re in love with even the experiences you’ve had with them it’s something to respect. Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn’t sensible no matter what the terms may be. I have not had an easy life and having struggles allows me to grab onto tough times and discard them from my path. I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me.

