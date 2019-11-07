Today in petty exes causing unnecessary drama, it turns out John Paul Jones reportedly didn't like Tayshia Adams' post-breakup behavior. “John is not thrilled about Tayshia publicly airing her grievances on a podcast,” a source told Us Weekly on Nov. 6, referring to Adams' appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. Another insider also spoke to the publication to say that Jones was reportedly the one to dump Adams. “JPJ broke up with Tayshia,” the source says. “He saw her one time after his move to Los Angeles on Friday, October 25. JPJ did not make the move to L.A. for Tayshia. He ultimately moved to L.A. to pursue his acting career," the source explained. "He has been auditioning like crazy and is excited for his next chapter.” Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Adams and Jones for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Does this whole thing not feel like a middle school boyfriend desperately trying to clear his name after being dumped? Oh, and just when you thought things couldn't possibly get more petty, Us Weekly also claimed that Jones reportedly unfollowed Adams on Nov. 6... then re-followed her shortly after.

So, what was Adams' interview that's reportedly getting such a strong reaction from Jones? Well, the funny thing is that she didn't really even say anything that bad.

“I would never badmouth John," she said during her Nov. 6 appearance. "We both have our flaws. I think communication is a really big deal. I learned from a previous relationship that I’m very much so over communicative, but that’s all I can do. What he can do is listen to that and try to navigate that relationship with that information I’m giving him. If you’re choosing to have that stuff go in one ear and out the other, that’s on you."

She also did low-key hint that she'd like him to grow up a little bit. “I told him, I’m like honestly, ‘I just want you to experience a little more life. I feel like you just need to live a little bit and learn a little bit because I feel like I can only do so much,’” she shared.

OK, so I see how that last part might have been a little offensive... but, hey, if all of these reports are true it doesn't sound like she's wrong.

Adams first announced their split on Instagram on Oct. 31. She posted a selfie of the two of them alongside this lengthy caption:

I know you guys have been asking about John and I recently, and as much as I like to keep my personal life private, I realize you have all watched and been a part of our journey from the beginning. Therefore to stay true to that, I need to be open and honest with you in order to heal and move on.John and I had something incredibly special. We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that. When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms. But the reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other.We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways. We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy💕💕

Here's to hoping the reports aren't true and that the exes really are still continuing to make each other happy.