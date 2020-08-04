Finding out give or take 30 dudes will be competing for your ex's hand in marriage on national television can't be easy, but John Paul Jones' reaction to Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette casting rumors could not have been more supportive. “I’m really happy and excited for her on this new journey,” Jones told Us Weekly on Aug. 3. “I hope she finds the love and happiness that she deserves.”

On Aug. 3, TMZ, Entertainment Tonight, and Reality Steve published reports from sources who claim Adams will be the lead for the remainder of Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette after Crawley reportedly fell in love with contestant Dale Moss. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for ABC, Crawley, Moss, and Adams, and did not hear back in time for comment.)

Jones and Adams dated during Season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise back in the summer of 2019. On Oct. 28, just a few months after falling for each other, Adams announced they had split in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“John and I had something incredibly special. We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that. When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms. But the reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other,” she wrote in the caption, per Us Weekly. “We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways. We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy.”

Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Based on his reaction to these rumors, it sounds like he's making good on his end of the deal to remain friends.