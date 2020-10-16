Two weeks after Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced they had lost their third child in a heartbreaking Instagram post, the singer paid tribute to his wife during an emotional performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Hours later, Legend penned a heartfelt message to Teigen, reflecting on their loss, praising her for her strength, and promising he will be there for her forever. John Legend's Instagram to Chrissy Teigen after her pregnancy loss is so touching.

After weeks of bedrest during her third pregnancy, Teigen posted a gut-wrenching post revealing they had lost their baby on Sept. 30. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," Teigen wrote on Instagram, sharing they had named their baby boy Jack. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Teigen concluded her post: "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Legend took the stage at the BBMAs where he dedicated his song "Never Break" to Teigen. Alongside a video of himself performing at the BBMAs on Instagram, Legend wrote:

This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.

Legend went on to share that he wrote the song "because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test."

He added: "We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."

Legend ended his Instagram post thanking everyone for their support. "More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence," he wrote. "It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families."

Legend and Teigen are leaning on each other now more than ever, and have made it clear they will get through the darkest of times together.