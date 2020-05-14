John Krasinski Kept The Teapot Jim Gave To Pam On 'The Office' & I'm Going To Need A Moment

The Office is one of the most enduring sitcoms of the 21st century so far. The Americanized version of the series, which ran from 2005 to 2013 on NBC, took the edge off the British comedy and added just the smallest dose of sweetness, embodied by couple Jim and Pam. It also made actors John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, who played the will-they-or-won't-they couple, into household names. The sweetness those two doled out on screen still rings true: It turns out John Krasinski kept the iconic teapot Jim gave Pam on The Office as a souvenir to his time on the show.

Recently, Fischer launched a podcast with fellow The Office co-star Angela Kinsey. Kinsey played Angela Martin as a recurring role in the first season before becoming one of the main cast from Season 2 onward. Their show is (naturally) called Office Ladies, and it deep dives into the behind the scenes stories and secrets from their decade on the show.

So far, the podcast has revealed some fabulous details. For instance, the famous "popping the exercise ball" cold open was supposed to be a slow deflate, but when it accidentally popped on one of the takes, everyone decided that was far funnier.

But the biggest reveal so far came when Krasinski came by as a guest of the pod and talked about the famous teapot scene. As for the teapot, Krasinski has it.

[Props master] Phil Shea is the reason I have anything. He sent me a box years — like, three or four years later — of my bag, my satchel, my nameplate, and the teapot.

For those who don't remember, Jim gets Pam as his Secret Santa giftee in Season 2's Christmas episode. His gift is a teapot, but not just any old teapot. He fills it with notes of all their inside jokes. Jim plans to include a note at the bottom, revealing his feelings for Pam, but he chickens out at the last minute.

That note, for the record, then becomes a romantic Chekhov's Gun. It finally makes its way to Pam in the show's final season after a callback to that Christmas Party. Fischer recently talked about that note on the podcast, though she didn't disclose exactly what it said.

Fischer and Kinsey were very excited to find this out, and Krasinski tells Fischer since props had multiple teapots lest the main one break, she should see about getting one as well. After all, everyone should have a romantic teapot of their own.