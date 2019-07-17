I never knew just how much I wanted a Stranger Things and It Follows crossover until I learned that Joe Keery and Maika Monroe (who star in those projects, respectively) are a couple in real life. Now it's all I can think about. Who would win in a fight? The Entity or the demogorgon? Honestly, my money is on the Entity, but I digress. The point is, these two are in love and I stan, so of course the next thing on my mind is Joe Keery and Maika Monroe's astrological compatibility, because I just need to know that these two have a chance at a happy ending.

Kerry was born April 24 under the sign of Taurus and Monroe’s birthday is May 29, making her a Gemini. If you are familiar with either of these signs, then chances are you are surprised by this matchup, because Gemini and Taurus are just about as opposite as it gets. Then again, there is a reason for the old adage that opposites attract, because what is different and challenges us can often be very intriguing and appealing. It seems that may be the case for Keery and Monroe as the two have been going strong since their debut as an item on the season two Stranger Things red carpet in 2017.

Since these two have chosen to keep things relatively private between them (which honestly bodes well for the couple), we don’t know all the details of this romance. Fortunately, their zodiac signs can offer some insight. Here’s what we can surmise about this couple’s connection and relationship dynamic based on their astrological compatibility.

When Gemini and Taurus get together, it’s a classic case of opposites attracting. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gemini is an air sign and Taurus is earth, so, as you can imagine, they have very different approaches to life and world views. They also have very different expectations when it comes to relationships. Gemini seeks novelty, excitement, and to be challenged. Taurus, on the other hand, appreciates tradition and security, and would happily spend their days holed up at home with the person they love. As you can imagine, this can create a very specific kind of tension, one that most relationships wouldn't be able to overcome. While that may sound dire, it doesn’t automatically spell doom for this romance, because, in fact, Gemini and Taurus connections can be powerful. Sure, it won’t be easy and it will take effort to overcome some fundamental differences, but if there is enough chemistry and will to work through their differences, this can be the kind of relationship that challenges and helps both partners grow.

They have a ton of potential if they can get in sync with one another. Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The most difficult challenge for these two signs is getting past and accepting the way they differ. If they are able to do so, then there is hope that this relationship has what it takes to go the distance. In their favor is Gemini’s innate adaptability. If they are motivated, they really can go wherever the wind takes them, which will be needed when it comes up against Taurus’ stubborn side. And Taurus’ patience and warm heart can go a long way toward approaching Gemini’s needs with empathy, even if it isn’t totally in keeping with what they would prefer. It’s all about having a healthy balance of give and take, and finding compromises wherever they can. Here’s the thing: Once they’ve mastered that, the sky's the limit for these two. Gemini will push Taurus to break out of their routine and explore new experiences, allowing them to have a fuller and more satisfying life. And Taurus will help Gemini to embrace their more emotional and sentimental side so they can have a stronger connection to everyone in their lives, especially their partner. It's a hard fought battle, but one that is truly a win-win.