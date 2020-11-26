For many Americans, Thanksgiving 2020 is the perfect opportunity to sit back, relax, enjoy some pie, and just appreciate life for a few minutes. This year, President-elect Joe Biden's Thanksgiving 2020 tweet sheds some much-needed light about coming together during a difficult time. At the tail end of a wild, wild year, this is really what America seems to need right now.

On Nov. 25 just hours before Turkey Day, Biden stated via Twitter that, this Thanksgiving, Americans should commit to working together during a difficult time to usher in a new era of hope within the country. "Americans dream big," he stated in his address to the nation. "And, as hard as it may seem this Thanksgiving, we are going to dream big again," he added.

Biden's post comes in the midst of a global pandemic that has already claimed the lives of over 262,000 Americans, per the New York Times. So it's clear when the President-elect is sworn into office on Jan. 20, he'll be inheriting a country in turmoil. However, Biden's message is encouraging to the American people to keep hope alive.

The video echoed remarks the president-elect delivered from Wilmington, Delaware ahead of the holiday on Nov. 25, in which he reflected on the difficulties of the past year. "Faith, courage, sacrifice, service to country, service to each other, and gratitude even in the face of suffering, have long been part of what Thanksgiving means in America," Biden said. He called for unity and reflection ahead of a winter which is likely to see a spike in the coronavirus pandemic. "This has been a hard year, but I still believe we have much to be thankful for," he told Americans. "Much to hope for. Much to build upon. Much to dream of."

Biden's post is a preview of what Americans can expect in the four years to come, following the administration of prolific tweeter, President Donald Trump. Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump not only spent his time tweeting about the results of the 2020 election and baselessly claiming election fraud — he also issued a pardon to his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn on Nov 25. Trump's pardon effectively put an end to Flynn's years-long legal battle with the U.S. government, spearheaded by investigations into his alleged communications with Russian government officials before Trump's 2017 inauguration.

This Thanksgiving, it seems like turkeys aren't the most important bird. Even in the midst of the holidays, Trump's Twitter fingers aren't likely to be taking any breaks, but Biden's message should come as some reassurance to Americans celebrating a socially distant Turkey Day.